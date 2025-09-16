The Former Food Network Pastry Chef Who May Have Gotten Kicked Off For Stealing Recipes

Food Network is home to some of the most beloved cooking shows, from instructional programs to cutthroat cooking competitions. Since it started in 1993, it has launched the careers of celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, Alton Brown, Ina Garten, and Rachel Ray. The network has also seen its fair share of controversy, witnessing dramatic exits and shocking scandals that quickly became front-page news.

One of the most controversial Food Network chef departures of all time was the exit of pastry chef Anne Thornton. Before Thornton rose to fame on Food Network, she worked in culinary production. She also worked as a personal chef, a pastry chef at New York's The Waverly Inn, and an executive pastry chef at New York's Hotel Griffou.

Thornton caught the eye of Food Network producers when she debuted her salted caramel banana pudding pie at the 2009 Food Network NYC Wine & Food Festival. The network offered her a show called "Dessert First with Anne Thornton," which first aired in October 2010. The show allowed Thornton to share her recipes for sweet treats and secret tips for baking like an expert.

However, the series only lasted two seasons before being unceremoniously canceled by the network. According to a 2012 article in the New York Post, Thornton was accused of plagiarizing or repurposing recipes from other acclaimed chefs, including Martha Stewart and Ina Garten. One source told the Post, "The network was very concerned because many of her recipes were close — with only a few minor edits — to other chefs' recipes."