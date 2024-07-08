The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Returns With An All Star Lineup Of Chefs

This year's New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) will be back in the city from October 17-20. There's all new programming, an all new lineup of star chefs, and an all new home. The festival has always been seen as a celebration of the culinary talents across all of New York City's five boroughs. But this year, Brooklyn will take center stage. Pre-sales begin on July 10, and general ticket sales open at 9 am EST on July 15. NYCWFF ticket holders will have access to a ferry that will transport them between events held in Manhattan and the new Invesco QQQ Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal. The festival's expansion is a testament to the borough's thriving food scene and exciting culinary talents, the very best of whom will be in attendance, too.

"We're not just moving venues; we're intentionally embracing Brooklyn's rich culture — something I've wanted to do for years and inviting its talented chefs to join us on this culinary journey," said Lee Brian Schrager, the festival's founder and director. The weekend will kick off on Thursday July 17 with the headlining Brooklyn Beats and Eats event, featuring some of Brooklyn's most recognized chefs like Esther Choi, Billy Durney, Sean Feeney, Mark Iacono, and Michael Solomonov, along with 25 of the borough's most iconic restaurants. Additionally, the 2024 lineup features renowned chefs like Katie Lee, Marc Murphy, Alex Guarnaschelli, Daniel Boulud, Andrew Zimmern, and Ayesha Nurdjaja among many, many more.