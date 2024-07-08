The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Returns With An All Star Lineup Of Chefs
This year's New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) will be back in the city from October 17-20. There's all new programming, an all new lineup of star chefs, and an all new home. The festival has always been seen as a celebration of the culinary talents across all of New York City's five boroughs. But this year, Brooklyn will take center stage. Pre-sales begin on July 10, and general ticket sales open at 9 am EST on July 15. NYCWFF ticket holders will have access to a ferry that will transport them between events held in Manhattan and the new Invesco QQQ Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal. The festival's expansion is a testament to the borough's thriving food scene and exciting culinary talents, the very best of whom will be in attendance, too.
"We're not just moving venues; we're intentionally embracing Brooklyn's rich culture — something I've wanted to do for years and inviting its talented chefs to join us on this culinary journey," said Lee Brian Schrager, the festival's founder and director. The weekend will kick off on Thursday July 17 with the headlining Brooklyn Beats and Eats event, featuring some of Brooklyn's most recognized chefs like Esther Choi, Billy Durney, Sean Feeney, Mark Iacono, and Michael Solomonov, along with 25 of the borough's most iconic restaurants. Additionally, the 2024 lineup features renowned chefs like Katie Lee, Marc Murphy, Alex Guarnaschelli, Daniel Boulud, Andrew Zimmern, and Ayesha Nurdjaja among many, many more.
The celebs head to Brooklyn and back for even more star-studded events
The festival's signature events, the Grand Tasting events and the Pier Parties, take place in the new Brooklyn Army Terminal. The huge, 450,000 square foot campus only invites room for bigger names, with demonstrations and tastings from Food Network stars like Tamron Hall, Al Roker and daughter Courtney Laga Roker, and others. Following Thursday's Brooklyn Beats and Eats event, the Pier Parties will include everything from Rachel Ray's Blue Moon Burger Bash: Champions vs. Challengers to Bobby Flay's Triple Threat Dance Party, hosted by Flay, Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson.
Back in Manhattan, another new venue called Hall Des Lumières will host tasting events by everyone from Gabriele Vertaccini and Alex Guarnaschelli to Michael Symon and Robert Irvine. On the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center, there will be Jet Tila's Asian Bites & Karaoke Nights and Scott Conant and Antonia Lofaso's Caviar & Cocktail Affair set against a panoramic city view. Kardea Brown and Duff Goldman will be there hosting the Halloween Sweets & Treats event too.
The weekend will also include more than 30 Intimate Dinners, prepared by the most critically acclaimed chefs in the world. And you can't miss Foodie Con, where guests have the chance to learn from their favorite food content creators. Taking place at Brooklyn's Industry City, names include Nadia Caterina Munno (@The_PastaQueen), Jack's Dining Room (@jacksdiningroom), and Rob Li (@broccoliraab), just to name a few.