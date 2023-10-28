Brooke Williamson's Most Memorable Meal Of 2023

Beginning as a teacher's assistant at the Epicurean Institute of Los Angeles, one of the country's top culinary schools, at just 15 years old, Brooke Williamson had already built quite the resume for herself even before winning Bravo's 14th season of "Top Chef" in 2017. By the age of 19, she was the sous chef at Michael's Santa Monica, and, just three years later, she became the youngest female chef to cook at the James Beard Foundation House.

Williamson's "Top Chef" victory catapulted her into a career as a Food Network star. Juggling appearances on shows like "Beachside Brawl" and "Bobby's Triple Threat," the day-to-day operations of Playa Provisions, the four-in-one restaurant concept she and her husband Nick Roberts opened in 2014, and being a mom to her now teenage son while being a chef, it's safe to say that, in the last decade, Williamson's life has been busier than ever.

So, when Tasting Table bumped into her and Antonia Lofaso at the Sip and Savor event during the 2023 New York City Wine & Food Festival, we had to take the opportunity to ask her about the most memorable meal she's had in the last year — and she admits that her answer is probably not all that unique. "One of my favorite meals of the year was at Shukette, which ... I know everyone can say the same thing — that's definitely having a moment — but I think it's more than a moment," she said.