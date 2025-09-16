This Is The Absolute Best Crumbl Cookie Of All Time, According To Devoted Fans

Crumbl regularly rotates cookie flavors, and the savvy business strategy keeps customers coming back. Yet some of the featured cookies are flavors we desperately need year-round. One cookie, the snickerdoodle cupcake cookie, has consistently been ranked as one of the best Crumbl flavors. This is no plain snickerdoodle cookie. One customer admitted to weeping when the plain snickerdoodle appeared on the lineup of weekly flavors, but celebrated when the snickerdoodle cupcake appeared on the menu.

"It's a snickerdoodle cookie with frosting and it's absolutely Crumbl's #1 cookie they make," explained one Reddit user. To make this outstanding treat, Crumbl took a traditional snickerdoodle cookie recipe and elevated it. The cinnamon and sugar cookie is crowned with cream cheese frosting and garnished with an extra sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Cookies can be ordered sans frosting for those who prefer the classic recipe without added frosting. Customers have noted that when topped with the smooth cream cheese frosting, these warm cinnamon sugar cookies are perfectly balanced; however, the cream cheese frosting offers just enough of a savory bend to complement the overall sweetness of the treat.