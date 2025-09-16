This Is The Absolute Best Crumbl Cookie Of All Time, According To Devoted Fans
Crumbl regularly rotates cookie flavors, and the savvy business strategy keeps customers coming back. Yet some of the featured cookies are flavors we desperately need year-round. One cookie, the snickerdoodle cupcake cookie, has consistently been ranked as one of the best Crumbl flavors. This is no plain snickerdoodle cookie. One customer admitted to weeping when the plain snickerdoodle appeared on the lineup of weekly flavors, but celebrated when the snickerdoodle cupcake appeared on the menu.
"It's a snickerdoodle cookie with frosting and it's absolutely Crumbl's #1 cookie they make," explained one Reddit user. To make this outstanding treat, Crumbl took a traditional snickerdoodle cookie recipe and elevated it. The cinnamon and sugar cookie is crowned with cream cheese frosting and garnished with an extra sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Cookies can be ordered sans frosting for those who prefer the classic recipe without added frosting. Customers have noted that when topped with the smooth cream cheese frosting, these warm cinnamon sugar cookies are perfectly balanced; however, the cream cheese frosting offers just enough of a savory bend to complement the overall sweetness of the treat.
Cookie fans want what they can't have
Fans have compared Crumbl's snickerdoodle version to that of a warm cinnamon roll, and netizens are begging Crumbl to bring the snickerdoodle cupcake cookies back. "My favorite cookie of all time," wrote one fan, before begging the company to place the cookie on regular menus. Other customers reasoned that the cookie should be made available all year long since it is the ultimate comfort food and can perk up a rough day ."My first ever Crumbl was the Snickerdoodle Cupcake and I fell in love!" added another.
For those who manage to score the cookie flavor from their local Crumbl, snickerdoodle cupcake cookies can be frozen and set out at room temperature before serving. If you can't wait for the flavor to appear in stores, you can put a duplicate recipe together at home and sink your teeth into a cookie in under one hour. You'll find plenty of recipes online, as desperate bakers have attempted to make copycat cookies at home until the cookie is made available on permanent Crumbl menus.