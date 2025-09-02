To Make Crumbl Copycat Cookies, You Need This Pantry Ingredient
Crumbl Cookies is a popular brand for a reason. Its cookies are known for being soft, sweet, and generally delectable. In fact when Tasting Table ranked 45 of the brand's flavors, not one was reviewed unfavorably. Unfortunately, the cookies can be quite expensive. Just one of them can cost $4.69 in the Cincinnati area, for example. In addition, not everyone lives conveniently close to a Crumbl store. This has understandably led people to try making approximations of the products at home, whether for convenience or budget reasons. Bakers have probably spent many hours coming up with tips for recreating Crumbl cookies. One trick is to incorporate cornstarch into your recipe.
Cornstarch is known for making baked goods like biscuits fluffier. There's no definitive proof that Crumbl actually uses this ingredient. However, it has been rumored on Reddit that cornstarch is part of a secret packet that employees put in the cookies. Either way, it can help your baked treats resemble Crumbl's offerings. This is because cornstarch acts as a thickening agent that gives cookies a chewy texture. This is a core feature of Crumbl's products. So regardless of how the chain achieves that quality, a convincing dupe needs to be extra chewy. In addition, cornstarch will make your cookies taller, since it keeps them from spreading and flattening too much while being cooked in the oven.
How to use cornstarch to perfectly dupe Crumbl cookies
Adding cornstarch to your Crumbl dupes couldn't be easier, and it's an ingredient most bakers should already have in their pantry. Simply mix in a couple teaspoons alongside the eggs and vanilla, then continue making your recipe as usual. This should give you thick cookies that resemble Crumbl's more closely than a typical recipe.
If you want to perfectly recreate a Crumbl cookie without actually working for the company, it might help to have some luck on your side. One Reddit user claimed to have seen a recipe for the brand's Waffle cookie accidentally left out where customers could see, and they shared the findings online. For example, in addition to basic ingredients like, eggs, sugar, and flour, the company allegedly uses salted butter in its products. Some cookies supposedly contain a special butter emulsion that really enhances the flavor. The poster also asserted that the chain cooks them in a convection oven at 290 degrees Fahrenheit instead of the 350 degrees typically used in baking. We can't verify these or other claims the person made. Thankfully, you don't need to replicate an existing recipe to a tee. With some creativity and of course cornstarch, you could even attempt to create Crumbl Cookie flavors you wish existed.