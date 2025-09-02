To Make Crumbl Copycat Cookies, You Need This Pantry Ingredient

Crumbl Cookies is a popular brand for a reason. Its cookies are known for being soft, sweet, and generally delectable. In fact when Tasting Table ranked 45 of the brand's flavors, not one was reviewed unfavorably. Unfortunately, the cookies can be quite expensive. Just one of them can cost $4.69 in the Cincinnati area, for example. In addition, not everyone lives conveniently close to a Crumbl store. This has understandably led people to try making approximations of the products at home, whether for convenience or budget reasons. Bakers have probably spent many hours coming up with tips for recreating Crumbl cookies. One trick is to incorporate cornstarch into your recipe.

Cornstarch is known for making baked goods like biscuits fluffier. There's no definitive proof that Crumbl actually uses this ingredient. However, it has been rumored on Reddit that cornstarch is part of a secret packet that employees put in the cookies. Either way, it can help your baked treats resemble Crumbl's offerings. This is because cornstarch acts as a thickening agent that gives cookies a chewy texture. This is a core feature of Crumbl's products. So regardless of how the chain achieves that quality, a convincing dupe needs to be extra chewy. In addition, cornstarch will make your cookies taller, since it keeps them from spreading and flattening too much while being cooked in the oven.