The Best Prepared Horseradish Comes From This Classic Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is it a horse? Is it a radish? Whatever it is, it's gotta be Inglehoffer. In Tasting Table's ranking of five prepared horseradish brands, Inglehoffer Thick 'n' Creamy Horseradish swept the competition. Ambitious home cooks can whip up a batch of prepared horseradish right in their own kitchens using a food processor. But, to borrow The Barefoot Contessa's iconic phrase, store-bought is totally fine — and, by our count, nothing delivers on the luscious horseradish front quite like Inglehoffer.

What, exactly, makes a good horseradish? Our taste-tester judged five products based on the criteria of "flavor balance and muted bitterness," while looking out for a thick, creamy texture. Happily, Inglehoffer's advertised "Thick 'n' Creamy" promise is true. The condiment's first ingredient is grated horseradish root, which is always a good sign. The first ingredient in Walmart's Great Value original horseradish sauce, for example, is soybean oil, followed by water and corn syrup. "Prepared horseradish" is listed at a dismal seventh-place in the lineup.

As we mentioned in our review, "There are no extra flavors here to interfere with the pure, spicy bitterness of horseradish: That bold flavor is front and center." Texturally, we also appreciate Inglehoffer's lush richness: "Thick and creamy really are accurate descriptors, which means you're not going to get any of the watery, running feel that you might find from another brand." For lush dips and spreads that don't require doctoring right out of the jar, Inglehoffer gets the job done.