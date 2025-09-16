The Best Prepared Horseradish Comes From This Classic Brand
Is it a horse? Is it a radish? Whatever it is, it's gotta be Inglehoffer. In Tasting Table's ranking of five prepared horseradish brands, Inglehoffer Thick 'n' Creamy Horseradish swept the competition. Ambitious home cooks can whip up a batch of prepared horseradish right in their own kitchens using a food processor. But, to borrow The Barefoot Contessa's iconic phrase, store-bought is totally fine — and, by our count, nothing delivers on the luscious horseradish front quite like Inglehoffer.
What, exactly, makes a good horseradish? Our taste-tester judged five products based on the criteria of "flavor balance and muted bitterness," while looking out for a thick, creamy texture. Happily, Inglehoffer's advertised "Thick 'n' Creamy" promise is true. The condiment's first ingredient is grated horseradish root, which is always a good sign. The first ingredient in Walmart's Great Value original horseradish sauce, for example, is soybean oil, followed by water and corn syrup. "Prepared horseradish" is listed at a dismal seventh-place in the lineup.
As we mentioned in our review, "There are no extra flavors here to interfere with the pure, spicy bitterness of horseradish: That bold flavor is front and center." Texturally, we also appreciate Inglehoffer's lush richness: "Thick and creamy really are accurate descriptors, which means you're not going to get any of the watery, running feel that you might find from another brand." For lush dips and spreads that don't require doctoring right out of the jar, Inglehoffer gets the job done.
Inglehoffer Thick 'n' Creamy Horseradish is versatile and ultra-luscious
We aren't the only ones digging Inglehoffer Thick 'n' Creamy. Amazon product reviews rave, "Very tasty! I love it on sandwiches," "This is the best creamy horseradish," and "Inglehoffer is a staple in our family for a reason, best/reliable horseradish for ribeye steaks and tuna salad. [...] Inglehoffer is a milder radish but delicious." Other commenters mention that the smaller-sized jar can be helpful for smaller households, reducing food waste. Elsewhere online, a Reddit thread dedicated to the brand praises, "I've never had anything Inglehoffer I've disliked," "Inglehoffer rules. I also love their mustards," and "That's my fav brand for horseradish. Perfect with roast beef."
Inglehoffer Thick 'n' Creamy Horseradish comes in a tiny round jar shaped like a Forbidden Buzzball. Call this condiment "small but mighty," a characteristic which also applies to its price tag. At H-E-B, a 3.75-ounce jar of Inglehoffer Thick 'n' Creamy Horseradish costs just $1.82. The condiment is pungent yet approachable, not too sharp, which lends to this condiment's wide-ranging versatility. This superstar ingredient can be used to whip up a crowd-pleasing cocktail sauce, zhuzh up a savory bloody mary, or give a kick to mild chicken salad. However, it's worth mentioning that for diehard horseradish fans looking for an ultra-sharp hit, they won't hit it here. Luckily, Inglehoffer makes an Extra Hot version that'll knock the mucus out of your head and make leaky faucets out of both eyes, if that's your style.