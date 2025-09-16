The US State That Eats The Most Spam

Ah, Spam, that polarizing meat in a can. Considered a weird mystery meat by some (although it's actually made from only six ingredients: pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate), it's well loved by others — it's certainly popular enough that more than 9 billion cans of Spam have been sold worldwide since it was first introduced by Hormel Foods in 1937, with 12.8 cans of Spam eaten every second.

Popular in Southeast Asia, where cans are considered a luxury gift, Spam is also popular in certain parts of the U.S. Austin, Minnesota, where Hormel Foods is based, is called Spamtown USA and even has an entire museum dedicated to Spam. However, Minnesota is not the U.S. state that eats the most Spam; that honor belongs to Hawaii, where 7 million cans of Spam are consumed every year, according to the Spam website, which translates to around 5 cans of Spam per person per year.