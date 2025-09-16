Why Reddit Raves About These Mini Beef Jerky Sticks At Costco
When the main grocery shopping is nearly complete and you've meandered through the Costco aisles collecting every free sample you could, it's time for a pitstop in the snack aisle. Maybe normally you'd reach for the Chips Ahoy or the Ritz crackers, but this week you're not really feeling it. You want a salty road trip snack, but you'd like to enjoy it from the comfort of your own living room. It's times like these when we turn to Reddit for advice, which is where we learned that Redditors are raving about the Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis at Costco.
"I keep those at my office and they can be a lifesaver," said one Reddit user, enthusiastically explaining their experience in a thread discussing Country Archer's beef sticks (yes, beef sticks are different than beef jerky). Another Redditor said that they are "personally addicted" to the beef sticks from Costco, while someone else chimed in that "the Archer minis are [their] favorite by far." Not only do customers appreciate the compact size and ease of transportation, but Reddit shoppers also adore that the sticks "have almost no sugar and are good for people on a low-carb, high protein diet."
Country Archer and Costco know how to satisfy beef stick lovers
The Country Archer Beef Stick Minis that Redditors are raving about are most commonly the original flavor, but the brand also makes turkey sticks, prime rib-style beef sticks, jalapeno beef sticks, classic beef sticks, original ancestral beef sticks, and spicy ancestral beef sticks. The jerky isn't exclusively sold at Costco, but where else can you get a pack of 28 mini sticks for $19.99? Among several other of the best Costco snacks for meat lovers, Reddit's general consensus about the Country Archer beef sticks is that they're tasty, on the healthier side, and, most importantly, approved by "extremely picky" kids.
Country Archer was founded by Eugene Kang, who began as a passionate fan of roadside beef jerky and turned his enthusiasm into a thriving business. In 2014, Kang and Huy Fong Sriracha came out with a sriracha-flavored jerky, which the brand credits as its launching path to fame. Three years later, Country Archer set out to create products with cleaner ingredients and no unnecessary preservatives, officially launching the Original Beef Mini Sticks at Costco just two years later. The brand is not only transparent about its ingredients, but proud to tell customers all about its "100% grass-fed beef and all-natural turkey and pork," according to its website. It's one of the many reasons we ranked Country Archer Zero Sugar Classic Grass-Fed Beef Jerky as our number one favorite beef jerky brand.