Why Reddit Raves About These Mini Beef Jerky Sticks At Costco

When the main grocery shopping is nearly complete and you've meandered through the Costco aisles collecting every free sample you could, it's time for a pitstop in the snack aisle. Maybe normally you'd reach for the Chips Ahoy or the Ritz crackers, but this week you're not really feeling it. You want a salty road trip snack, but you'd like to enjoy it from the comfort of your own living room. It's times like these when we turn to Reddit for advice, which is where we learned that Redditors are raving about the Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis at Costco.

"I keep those at my office and they can be a lifesaver," said one Reddit user, enthusiastically explaining their experience in a thread discussing Country Archer's beef sticks (yes, beef sticks are different than beef jerky). Another Redditor said that they are "personally addicted" to the beef sticks from Costco, while someone else chimed in that "the Archer minis are [their] favorite by far." Not only do customers appreciate the compact size and ease of transportation, but Reddit shoppers also adore that the sticks "have almost no sugar and are good for people on a low-carb, high protein diet."