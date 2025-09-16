The Unexpected Shortcut That Makes Classic Potato Salad Even More Delicious

Potato salad isn't just an American classic, it's also a common side dish around the world. Still, one thing that unites most global potato salad recipes is a foundation of boiled potatoes. However, you can skip peeling, cutting, and boiling potatoes because the unexpected shortcut to transform classic potato salad into an even more delicious version is using frozen tater tots.

Tater tots are pre-cooked, pre-seasoned, and ready to heat up in the oven or air fryer, giving you plenty of time to prepare your dressing and chop up any additional potato salad mix-ins. But, they're more than just a shortcut to save you time. They also offer a major texture and flavor upgrade to classic soft and tender boiled potatoes. Tater tots are crispy, fried, bite-sized morsels that lend a rich earthy savoriness and they'll hold their addictively crunchy bite even after being drowned in dressing. There are plenty of frozen tater tot brands to choose from, too; our favorite is Aldi's Season's Choice tater tots, with Target's Market Pantry tots coming in a close second.

You can toss tater tots into a potato salad bowl straight out of the oven to mimic the boiled chunks in a traditional recipe, but a smashed tater tot salad would also be delicious. While the tots are hot and fresh out of the oven, you can take a drinking glass, metal measuring cup, or a standard masher to them, smashing each tot flat before incorporating them into your potato salad.