The Only Scent Your Tuna Steak Should Give Off That Indicates Freshness

For fresh tuna fans, nothing beats a well-prepared tuna steak. With a perfectly seared salt-and-pepper crust and a pink, juicy inside, they don't call them steaks for nothing. But cooking tuna at home can feel intimidating for the uninitiated. Perhaps the most important tip you need when cooking with tuna is knowing how to determine if it's fresh. The best method — give it a sniff.

Chef Jim Haurey, owner of The Grange in Warwick, New York, says that fresh tuna should be nearly odorless. "A faint hint of blood, or, more accurately, the iron in the blood, is about all you should smell," he said. The chef spoke to us in an exclusive interview about mistakes everyone makes when cooking tuna steaks.

Because so many tuna recipes call for medium-rare, health and safety must take center stage. Factor in their often high price tag, and the stakes (pun intended) for successfully navigating these fishy waters couldn't be higher. So get your nose stuck in.

If you're planning on having tuna for an evening meal, buy your steaks on the same day. The fish can go bad after only a day or two, so freshness is paramount. It only takes a day or two for raw tuna to go bad in the fridge, so if you don't have time to cook it right away, freeze it. Wrap it with aluminum foil or plastic wrap and put it in an airtight, freezer-safe container, where it will stay in good condition for up to three months.