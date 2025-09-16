One Of Trader Joe's Best Cereals Is An Organic, Grown-Up Version Of A Beloved Childhood Classic
Trader Joe's is one of America's favorite grocery stores, and not just for its unique lineup of snacks, prepared foods, dips, and more. The Trader Joe's private label is also pretty great at imitating classic name-brand products. A case in point is its selection of cereals. Tasting Table tried and ranked 13 Trader Joe's breakfast cereals based on flavor and texture, and one of our favorites is a classic dupe that's both kid and grown-up approved. Ultimately, although we ranked Trader Joe's Grainless Granola as the best Trader Joe's breakfast cereal overall, coming in a very close second was its impressive Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch. Trader Joe's took a healthy and adult approach with this delicious take on Reese's Puffs or, if you want to go farther back, a blend of Cocoa Puffs and Cap'n Crunch.
That said, we actually thought that they were the most accurate dupe of Cocoa Puffs as the chocolatey flavor took charge, whereas the peanut butter was more of an afterthought. Still, this cereal delivered a great crunchy texture and rich chocolate notes without being too sweet or artificial like its name-brands counterparts. Furthermore, these crunchy balls of goodness are gluten-free, made with organic cornmeal, not to mention a fairly short list of whole, organic ingredients. As such, Trader Joe's Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch cereal will satisfy your sweet tooth alongside the chocolate cravings of both you and your kids without all the preservatives, corn syrup, and other unpronounceable chemicals.
More praise for Trader Joe's Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch
There are tons of satisfied customers on Reddit who also made the nostalgic connection between Trader Joe's Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch cereal and their favorite childhood cereal. One Redditor gushed that it "smelled exactly like [Reese's Puffs] when I opened the box, I was transported to childhood. Tastes very similar in my opinion, but much less sweet (and quite a bit harder, but that just means they hold up well in milk)." In addition to praising the flavor and integrity of Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch, fans also complimented the cereal's versatility. As one shared, "I love it just as a munchy snack, not even with milk. I call it 'human kibble'" to which another customer agreed, confirming that their children love it both as regular cereal or dry as a delicious snack.
You can enjoy it for breakfast or simply as one of Trader Joe's best gluten-free snacks. If you want to bring more peanut butter flavor to the mix, you could even mix in our fourth-place cereal choice, Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Chocolate Granola. Likewise, if you're enjoying the Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch as a snack, you can mix in some peanut butter chips or Trader Joe's famous peanut butter-filled pretzels to make it even sweeter.