One Of Trader Joe's Best Cereals Is An Organic, Grown-Up Version Of A Beloved Childhood Classic

Trader Joe's is one of America's favorite grocery stores, and not just for its unique lineup of snacks, prepared foods, dips, and more. The Trader Joe's private label is also pretty great at imitating classic name-brand products. A case in point is its selection of cereals. Tasting Table tried and ranked 13 Trader Joe's breakfast cereals based on flavor and texture, and one of our favorites is a classic dupe that's both kid and grown-up approved. Ultimately, although we ranked Trader Joe's Grainless Granola as the best Trader Joe's breakfast cereal overall, coming in a very close second was its impressive Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch. Trader Joe's took a healthy and adult approach with this delicious take on Reese's Puffs or, if you want to go farther back, a blend of Cocoa Puffs and Cap'n Crunch.

That said, we actually thought that they were the most accurate dupe of Cocoa Puffs as the chocolatey flavor took charge, whereas the peanut butter was more of an afterthought. Still, this cereal delivered a great crunchy texture and rich chocolate notes without being too sweet or artificial like its name-brands counterparts. Furthermore, these crunchy balls of goodness are gluten-free, made with organic cornmeal, not to mention a fairly short list of whole, organic ingredients. As such, Trader Joe's Organic Peanut Butter & Cocoa Crunch cereal will satisfy your sweet tooth alongside the chocolate cravings of both you and your kids without all the preservatives, corn syrup, and other unpronounceable chemicals.