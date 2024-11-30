The Best Trader Joe's Breakfast Cereal To Throw In Your Grocery Cart
The success or failure of breakfast often feels like it hinges on how good a bowl of cereal turns out. The cozy mouthfuls of a BLT sandwich can't redeem your morning meal when you've just consumed the worst gluten-free cereal. However, this breakfast cereal from Trader Joe's will work wonders for you. Grainless Granola, which we ranked as the best out of 13 Trader Joe's breakfast cereals, is the one packet you'll want to grab on every trip to the grocery store. Others have attested to its taste, saying it combines the perfect combination of flavors and never disappoints, while adding that they would be devastated if Trader Joe's ever took it off its shelves.
We tested for flavor, texture, and uniqueness, and this cereal topped the list in all areas. From the moment you open the packet, the coconut-rich aroma fills the air, and you catch a glimpse of the delightful clusters that are undeniably the best part of any granola. From there on, it's pure bliss in a bowl. What makes Trader Joe's Grainless Granola unique is that it contains zero grains yet surpasses other regular oat-based granolas in both texture and taste. Plus, if you can't eat grains, you'll appreciate the diet-friendly approach of this packet being gluten-free (and vegan) — all while tasting better than every other Trader Joe's breakfast cereal.
Trader Joe's Grainless Granola has the perfect crunch
When you think of some of the best breakfast cereals, they tend to have an irresistible crunch that gives your jaw a good workout. Unlike the Peanut Butter Chocolate Granola, which is too soft, or the Super Nutty Oat Clusters, which are actually too crunchy, the best Trader Joe's breakfast cereal is just right. It retains its texture throughout, so each bite gives you a crunchy clump of coconut, almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds, making you feel like you've reached texture paradise. It's impressive how Trader Joe's can replicate the granola crunch and transform it into something even more delightful using ingredients other than grains.
This combination of seeds and nuts includes coconut sugar and sea salt and works in perfect harmony. While it sticks to these natural ingredients, Grainless Granola strikes a balance between sweet and salty, resulting in a flawless finish of flavors. You could enjoy this as a plain snack and skip the milk completely—that's how good it is. You can also sprinkle it on yogurt or even top your salads for a crunchy finish if you like. That said, our taste tester paired it with almond milk and unlocked the sweet spot that makes this breakfast cereal truly satisfying. Of course, you can use regular cow's milk, but since this packet is vegan, almond milk is perfect if you're sticking to its dietary theme.