The Best Trader Joe's Breakfast Cereal To Throw In Your Grocery Cart

The success or failure of breakfast often feels like it hinges on how good a bowl of cereal turns out. The cozy mouthfuls of a BLT sandwich can't redeem your morning meal when you've just consumed the worst gluten-free cereal. However, this breakfast cereal from Trader Joe's will work wonders for you. Grainless Granola, which we ranked as the best out of 13 Trader Joe's breakfast cereals, is the one packet you'll want to grab on every trip to the grocery store. Others have attested to its taste, saying it combines the perfect combination of flavors and never disappoints, while adding that they would be devastated if Trader Joe's ever took it off its shelves.

We tested for flavor, texture, and uniqueness, and this cereal topped the list in all areas. From the moment you open the packet, the coconut-rich aroma fills the air, and you catch a glimpse of the delightful clusters that are undeniably the best part of any granola. From there on, it's pure bliss in a bowl. What makes Trader Joe's Grainless Granola unique is that it contains zero grains yet surpasses other regular oat-based granolas in both texture and taste. Plus, if you can't eat grains, you'll appreciate the diet-friendly approach of this packet being gluten-free (and vegan) — all while tasting better than every other Trader Joe's breakfast cereal.