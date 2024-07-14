The Gluten-Free Cereal That's Not Worth Its High Price
Many gluten-free cereal brands have popped up in recent years, taking advantage of the rising appeal of diet-conscious products. While some brands seem to be doing all the right things like the childhood staple that is our favorite gluten-free cereal, others like Magic Spoon Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll Cereal barely pass the taste, texture, or even smell tests for us.
Magic Spoon's cereal ranked last out of the 13 gluten-free cereals we ranked. Looking at the box, you're instantly drawn in by its 0 grams of sugar, low net carbs, and high protein claims, yet these seem to come at the cost of palatability. This gluten-free cereal harbors an overpowering scent that buries even the cinnamon aroma it advertises. It also comes with an aftertaste that attests to its low-calorie sweetener blend so that even though you'll appreciate the brand's keto-friendly approach, you'll detest the spicy and bitter flavors that ensue.
The texture of Magic Spoon's cereal sadly offers no relief either. Its soft loops don't make for a fun, crunchy dry snack, and they become unbearably softer when you add milk, sometimes even sticking to your teeth and coating them. Furthermore, Magic Spoon's cereal dons the hefty price of $8.88 for a 7-oz box. You can grab an 18.8-oz box of our top ranking Honey Nut Cheerios for half the cost. Magic Spoon's gluten-free cereal just isn't worth its high price.
A few positive points for Magic Spoon's gluten-free cereal
Despite Magic Spoon's cereal faltering in certain areas, the brand has managed to gain widespread popularity. One reason may be because each bowl of their gluten-free cereal offers great satisfaction — perhaps because it doles out 12 grams of protein per serving. Being that satiety goes a long way when it comes to breakfast choices, and that Magic Spoon's cereal outdoes every other brand we ranked in this area, this is the brand's biggest positive. Additionally, Magic Spoon's cinnamon roll cereal is an innovative flavor, straying off the beaten path of common flavors such as honey, fruity, or maple-flavored cereals.
That said, it all comes down to a few things with cereals, namely flavor, texture, and price. With other gluten-free options like Honey Nut Cheerios scoring high points for its crispy, snack-friendly texture, unfettered sweetness, and affordability, Magic Spoon's cereal leaves plenty of room for improvement. The overall takeaway is that despite it being a diet-conscious cereal that's innovative and packed with protein, Magic Spoon's cereal is difficult to stomach, making us wish for a magic wand instead to cast out its overwhelming negatives.