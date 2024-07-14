The Gluten-Free Cereal That's Not Worth Its High Price

Many gluten-free cereal brands have popped up in recent years, taking advantage of the rising appeal of diet-conscious products. While some brands seem to be doing all the right things like the childhood staple that is our favorite gluten-free cereal, others like Magic Spoon Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll Cereal barely pass the taste, texture, or even smell tests for us.

Magic Spoon's cereal ranked last out of the 13 gluten-free cereals we ranked. Looking at the box, you're instantly drawn in by its 0 grams of sugar, low net carbs, and high protein claims, yet these seem to come at the cost of palatability. This gluten-free cereal harbors an overpowering scent that buries even the cinnamon aroma it advertises. It also comes with an aftertaste that attests to its low-calorie sweetener blend so that even though you'll appreciate the brand's keto-friendly approach, you'll detest the spicy and bitter flavors that ensue.

The texture of Magic Spoon's cereal sadly offers no relief either. Its soft loops don't make for a fun, crunchy dry snack, and they become unbearably softer when you add milk, sometimes even sticking to your teeth and coating them. Furthermore, Magic Spoon's cereal dons the hefty price of $8.88 for a 7-oz box. You can grab an 18.8-oz box of our top ranking Honey Nut Cheerios for half the cost. Magic Spoon's gluten-free cereal just isn't worth its high price.