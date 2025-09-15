Next Time You Make Scrambled Eggs, Stir In One Unexpected Nutty Addition
Lovers of peanut butter can find easy ways to scoop into a container and get eating. Whether spooning the spread on top of fruit, into cake batter, or directly onto bread, the culinary uses of peanut butter are many. Recipes for peanut butter fans certainly aren't limited to treats and snacks, either. Peanut butter soup and slices of egg-free bread can be enhanced with the ingredient, and breakfast items can be doctored to be made more creamy and flavorful. Like eggs.
Slathering peanut butter on eggs may sound like a curious pairing, but if you've tasted eggs in any pad Thai recipe, you've sampled a bit of this promising food combination. Think of the move like a breakfast sandwich made without the bread. While some chefs mix a spoonful of peanut butter directly into cracked eggs to cook, others prefer to simply drizzle peanut butter on top of plated cooked eggs. You can also heat a slab of butter and a spoonful of peanut butter in a pan while you whisk egg, milk, salt, and pepper to add to the melted butters. The eggs are then cooked similarly to standard scrambled eggs.
The unexpected addition brings a boost of nutty flavor to an everyday dish. Season your recipe to your liking with garlic, salt, and pepper, or turn up the heat of your plate with a drizzle of sriracha.
A nutty approach to a classic recipe
Serving spoonfuls of peanut butter with a plate of eggs can be a divisive move in many households, so if you're not sold on infusing a skillet of eggs with peanut butter, you can first sample the combination on a sandwich by swiping buttered toast with peanut butter before nestling an omelet, poached eggs, or scrambled eggs on top. Those with sweet cravings may enjoy a spoonful of honey or jam added to the sandwich, but a crackling of black pepper and a quick sprinkle of sea salt is all you need to finish this presentation.
Know that the kind of peanut butter you use to spoon into the eggy mixture can impact the taste of your recipe. Sweeter peanut butter spreads will bend your morning plate closer to that of a treat, while sweetener-free nut butters will keep the dish in a more savory lane. You may wish to experiment with other nut butters, like almond or cashew, or try using tahini to build creaminess and infuse an earthy taste into tomorrow's brunch menu.