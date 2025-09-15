Next Time You Make Scrambled Eggs, Stir In One Unexpected Nutty Addition

Lovers of peanut butter can find easy ways to scoop into a container and get eating. Whether spooning the spread on top of fruit, into cake batter, or directly onto bread, the culinary uses of peanut butter are many. Recipes for peanut butter fans certainly aren't limited to treats and snacks, either. Peanut butter soup and slices of egg-free bread can be enhanced with the ingredient, and breakfast items can be doctored to be made more creamy and flavorful. Like eggs.

Slathering peanut butter on eggs may sound like a curious pairing, but if you've tasted eggs in any pad Thai recipe, you've sampled a bit of this promising food combination. Think of the move like a breakfast sandwich made without the bread. While some chefs mix a spoonful of peanut butter directly into cracked eggs to cook, others prefer to simply drizzle peanut butter on top of plated cooked eggs. You can also heat a slab of butter and a spoonful of peanut butter in a pan while you whisk egg, milk, salt, and pepper to add to the melted butters. The eggs are then cooked similarly to standard scrambled eggs.

The unexpected addition brings a boost of nutty flavor to an everyday dish. Season your recipe to your liking with garlic, salt, and pepper, or turn up the heat of your plate with a drizzle of sriracha.