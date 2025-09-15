This Old-School Snack Adds Crunch And Flavor To Classic Brittle

From sesame seeds to a range of nuts, salty and crunchy items are mixed together with sugar and corn syrup to make brittle that is satisfying in both texture and taste. Fans of classic peanut brittle recipes may have already experimented with dumping different ingredients into mixing bowls to make snacks that are better than store-bought varieties, but we'd like to turn your attention to one classic addition. Instead of peanuts — or in addition to the nuts — use corn nuts to make your next batch of brittle.

You don't need many ingredients to make brittle, and the straightforward recipe is approachable for most practicing home cooks. Sugar, corn nuts, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract, flour, butter, brown sugar, an egg, and salt can help you put a delicious treat together in no time. Once brittle is made, you can then use the homemade ingredient to fold into other recipes like cookies, ice cream, and brownies. The sweet and savory crunchy snack is delicious to pair with a paloma or can be enjoyed on the go.