This Old-School Snack Adds Crunch And Flavor To Classic Brittle
From sesame seeds to a range of nuts, salty and crunchy items are mixed together with sugar and corn syrup to make brittle that is satisfying in both texture and taste. Fans of classic peanut brittle recipes may have already experimented with dumping different ingredients into mixing bowls to make snacks that are better than store-bought varieties, but we'd like to turn your attention to one classic addition. Instead of peanuts — or in addition to the nuts — use corn nuts to make your next batch of brittle.
You don't need many ingredients to make brittle, and the straightforward recipe is approachable for most practicing home cooks. Sugar, corn nuts, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract, flour, butter, brown sugar, an egg, and salt can help you put a delicious treat together in no time. Once brittle is made, you can then use the homemade ingredient to fold into other recipes like cookies, ice cream, and brownies. The sweet and savory crunchy snack is delicious to pair with a paloma or can be enjoyed on the go.
A customizable treat
To make the brittle, sugar, water, butter, and corn syrup are placed in a pot and boiled until the mixture reaches 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Once removed from the heat, baking soda and corn nuts are added until well combined. This textured mass is then spread thinly across a piece of oiled parchment paper or a nonstick baking sheet and left to cool. The dried piece can later be broken off to distribute and eat.
Those who like a bit of heat in their treats can add chili powder to their brittle recipes or choose a flavored batch of corn nuts to use. Store-bought corn nuts can be purchased pre-flavored with ranch, cheese, butter, and other snack seasonings like Mexican street corn, loaded taco, barbecue, and dill pickle. If you don't want to purchase flavored corn nuts, you can make your own snacks at home by roasting corn nuts with whatever spices and seasonings you please. Experiment with different tasting profiles by creating sweeter brittles with cinnamon-roasted corn nuts and more savory options. Your homemade brittle can be conveniently tucked away to snack on throughout the day or sprinkled on top of salads, soups, and desserts.