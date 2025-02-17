The 4 Ingredients You Need For Better-Than-Store-Bought Peanut Brittle

Even with a shorter ingredient list, timing is everything when it comes to peanut brittle. And you'll be going from slow and steady to speedy and decisive over the course of the recipe. Use medium to low heat to gradually melt the sugar. There should be a clear visual cue as the sugar melts and changes a deep amber hue, signaling it's ready for the rest of the ingredients. After a period of patience comes quick action as you'll need to remove the pan from the heat, stir in the peanuts, and pour over the baking sheet as quickly as possible. A sticky, warm concoction is difficult to spread, but a rubber spatula from this set provides the best assistance.

Advertisement

For a deeper nuttiness and a better crunch, roast your peanuts before adding them to the brittle. You can also swap the peanuts for roasted pecans, almonds, or cashews. For a take on this Mexican palanqueta mixta, you can use a mixture of peanuts, pepitas, and sesame seeds. While melting the sugar will bring a burnt caramelized depth, you could swap a portion of the white sugar with brown sugar for even more richness.

Peanut brittle is delicious as a crunchy dessert or snack, but you can also pair it with different desserts or additional ingredients. You can dip peanut brittle in melted chocolate then dust it with shredded coconut, or crumble it up and use it as a topping for ice cream or this simple vanilla pudding.

Advertisement