The 4 Ingredients You Need For Better-Than-Store-Bought Peanut Brittle
Peanut brittle is a popular American classic that's been enjoyed since the 19th century, boasting many amusing origin stories from a happy accident during routine taffy-making to a river dam made of molasses and peanuts. Classic peanut brittle recipes boil water and sugar syrup followed by baking soda to achieve its namesake crunchy snap. In fact, brittle is often compared to honeycomb candy, its simpler cousin, because they both rely on baking soda and a blend of syrup and sugar to achieve their respective textures. However, new and improved recipes have simplified the ingredients list to a 4-ingredient peanut brittle that's even better than what you can buy at the store.
Homemade candy will always be fresher than store-bought counterparts, but peanut brittle that uses only butter, sugar, salt, and peanuts is free of corn syrup and artificial flavors used in this store-bought See's Candy brittle. Plus, by eliminating water and corn syrup, it's easier to track the progress of melting your sugar without the need for a candy thermometer. You'll need 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 cup of sugar per cup of shelled peanuts. The sugar will melt slowly into a viscous syrup without the need for boiling it with extra liquid. You can either melt sugar, salt, and butter together or melt the sugar alone before adding the remaining ingredients. Once you've stirred the peanuts into the melted sugar, spread the mixture over a parchment paper-lined baking sheet to set in the fridge for an hour.
Tips and dessert pairings for homemade peanut brittle
Even with a shorter ingredient list, timing is everything when it comes to peanut brittle. And you'll be going from slow and steady to speedy and decisive over the course of the recipe. Use medium to low heat to gradually melt the sugar. There should be a clear visual cue as the sugar melts and changes a deep amber hue, signaling it's ready for the rest of the ingredients. After a period of patience comes quick action as you'll need to remove the pan from the heat, stir in the peanuts, and pour over the baking sheet as quickly as possible. A sticky, warm concoction is difficult to spread, but a rubber spatula from this set provides the best assistance.
For a deeper nuttiness and a better crunch, roast your peanuts before adding them to the brittle. You can also swap the peanuts for roasted pecans, almonds, or cashews. For a take on this Mexican palanqueta mixta, you can use a mixture of peanuts, pepitas, and sesame seeds. While melting the sugar will bring a burnt caramelized depth, you could swap a portion of the white sugar with brown sugar for even more richness.
Peanut brittle is delicious as a crunchy dessert or snack, but you can also pair it with different desserts or additional ingredients. You can dip peanut brittle in melted chocolate then dust it with shredded coconut, or crumble it up and use it as a topping for ice cream or this simple vanilla pudding.