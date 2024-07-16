Brittle Vs Honeycomb Candy: What's The Difference?

Flavor is always hyped when it comes to desserts, but careful thought should be given to their texture as well. No matter how delicious a soft and creamy after-meal treat is, it becomes too one-note when there's nothing crunchy to balance it and keep the palate interested. Give the usual sprinkles, chocolate chips, and candied nuts a break and go for brittle and honeycomb toffee candy instead. Honeycomb candy's caramel notes have a subtle bitterness that keeps the confection from being too sweet.

Meanwhile, brittle, aka nut brittle, has the addition of nuttiness and saltiness to balance the sugar. Both are delicious on their own, but when crumbled and used as toppings on ice cream, dipped in chocolate, or incorporated into baked treats, they create more decadent desserts. These two candies have major similarities: They both include water, sugar, sweet syrup, and baking soda as part of their list of ingredients. They similarly require boiling the mixture of sugar, sweet syrup, and water in medium heat up until a specific temperature.

Both also need syrup's viscosity to function as an interferent to sugar's crystallization so they don't take on a gritty texture. Finally, both typically have baking soda added in before the liquified sugar hardens so the fizz it creates aerates and expands the hot liquid. But the two have key differences, as well, with brittle's use of nuts being the biggest one. Get to know their other distinctions to determine which sugary confection to make for the desserts you have in mind.