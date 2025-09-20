The Royal Lie That Got Robert Irvine Kicked Off His Food Network Show
The world of reality television is no stranger to controversy, and reality cooking and food competition shows are no exception. As much as audiences want to learn new recipes and see chefs prove their culinary prowess, they also tune in to see tension, sabotage, and drama play out on their screens at home. And there is plenty of that drama happening behind the scenes as well.
Robert Irvine, British celebrity chef, talk show host, philanthropist, and developer of FitCrunch protein bars, began his television career in 2006 on Food Network's "Dinner: Impossible." Yet four short years later, he would be unceremoniously booted as the host in a scandal of royal proportions.
At the advent of his career, Irvine planned to open two restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL. Part of his funding came from a wealthy Florida socialite, whom he wooed with claims that he had been a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, owned a castle in Scotland, had earned a degree in food and nutrition from the University of Leeds, had served as the White House chef for four U.S. presidents, and created Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake. Irvine repeated these claims in his resume and when vying for his role on "Dinner: Impossible," and even mentioned them during the opening segment of the show. While "Dinner: Impossible" would go on to become a classic Food Network show beloved by many, it was tarnished by Irvine's lies.
Irvine's rise to success and the royal lie that caused a scandal in the food world
Though Irvine's show quickly became popular, the success was short-lived. By 2008, his lies were coming to light. According to an article in the Tampa Bay Times (then known as the St. Petersburg Times), a press officer at the University of Leeds was unable to find any record that Irvine had ever attended. And while Irvine did work in the White House in the Navy Mess, he never served as a personal chef to any U.S. president. He also had never been made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order and did not own a castle. The creator of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake, Dave Avery, went on the record to say Irvine wasn't involved in any way.
Food Network then announced that they would not be renewing Irvine's contract and were on the search for a replacement host. According to another article in the Tampa Bay Times, the network cited "embellishments and inaccuracies" in Irvine's resume. Irvine's exit from the show was one of the most controversial Food Network chef departures of all time.
Irvine then faced legal action when a St. Petersburg interior decorator sued him for breach of contract. Irvine also owed outstanding debts to his web designer and the Florida socialite who lent him money for marketing, promotions, and real estate. In the Tampa Bay article, Irvine was quoted as saying, "When I first came down there and I met people down there with all this money, it was like trying to keep up with the Joneses... It was stupid."
What happened after Irvine left Dinner: Impossible?
After Irvine was dismissed from hosting "Dinner: Impossible" in 2008, the job was given to Michael Symon. In a November 2008 article by Cleveland.com, Food Network spokeswoman Carrie Welch said, "Our audience has continued to demonstrate its interest in and support for Robert." The network then announced that Irvine would return as the host of "Dinner: Impossible" for six episodes in April 2009. He remained the host for the show's 2009 and 2010 seasons as well.
In 2011, Irvine became the host of a new reality cooking show called "Restaurant: Impossible." The first season aired in January 2011, and the show continued for 22 seasons. Then, in January of 2021, Irvine and Food Network announced that "Dinner: Impossible" would be returning with a new season in March. The show continued for two more seasons, airing from March 2021 through November 2021, with Irvine sharing Executive Producer credit with Marc Summers.
While Irvine told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview in January 2023 that new episodes of "Restaurant: Impossible" would be airing soon, he later confirmed via a Twitter Q&A in July 2023 that "Restaurant: Impossible" had been canceled. Irvine also mentioned in his interview with Tasting Table that he had a new HGTV pilot coming up. Irvine now channels his passion for cooking into social activism through the Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports first responders and veterans in need. And with a new show on the horizon, "Restaurant: Impossible" fans will be excited to hear about what Irvine has coming up next.