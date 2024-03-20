Restaurant: Impossible Fans Will Want To Know About Robert Irvine's New Show

It's been almost one year exactly since "Restaurant: Impossible" was officially pulled from Food Network and fans have been patiently waiting for an update on what the host, chef Robert Irvine, has been working on since the news dropped. Thanks to an exclusive interview by Mashed, we now have a better idea of what his new show is going to look like.

As fans will already know, "Restaurant: Impossible" followed Irvine as he traveled to struggling restaurants with a $10,000 budget and just two days to help the owners turn their business around and make the restaurant profitable. He had an astounding 96% success rate. The reason the show was canceled wasn't entirely clear, though Irvine indicated that the Food Network simply had a different vision for the future of the channel.

The loss of his TV show hasn't stopped Irvine's passion for helping change people's lives for the better and his new show is still going to revolve around the goal of saving struggling businesses. Irvine didn't go so far as to give the title of the show, but he did say that it was already being filmed in the United States in partnership with CBS and Paramount. We can expect more info to emerge in the coming weeks since Irvine hinted that the first episode may drop as early as next month (though delays are an industry norm at this point).