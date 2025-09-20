How To Store Homemade Yum Yum Sauce So It Stays Fresh

Smooth, tangy, rich, and luscious — we could only be talking about yum yum sauce. The pink-orange condiment is just as versatile as it is quick to assemble...but, once you whip up a big batch, how long does it stay fresh? Stored in an airtight container in the fridge, homemade yum yum sauce will last for one week. It tastes even better with each passing day, as the flavors have been allowed to meld and chill. But, for foodies playing the long game, start checking on your batch after the seven day mark (that is, if there are any leftovers remaining by then). If your sauce smells at all "off" or has begun to separate, toss it out.

Marking the tub with a piece of masking tape with the prep date written on it can be a helpful gauge of time passed. Also, to minimize excess oxygen exposure (aka oxidation, one of the main culprits of food spoilage), store your sauce in as small of a container as possible; the less empty air space between the sauce and the walls of the container, the better.

Pulled straight out of the fridge, that tub of chilled yum yum sauce makes a fantastic dipping sauce for raw crudite veggies like cauliflower florets, baby carrots, celery stalks, and matchsticked bell peppers. You could even use the thick chilled sauce for dipping crispy chicken nuggets, sushi rolls, fries, or buffalo wings (hello, elevated movie night snack).