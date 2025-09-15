There are many different juices available nowadays, making it hard to narrow down which one to buy. If you haven't yet tried pomegranate juice, however, you're in for a treat. It's a perfectly balanced mix of tart and sweet, offering a major upgrade from the good old cranberry juice brands you're used to. The top selling pomegranate juice in the country is made by POM Wonderful, which grows all of its own fruit. It's a good thing, too, because each bottle of POM Wonderful contains the juice of four pomegranates –- that would be a lot of fruit to outsource.

Only Wonderful pomegranates are used, which are a variety of the fruit known for being large, rich, and juicy, with a bright red skin and flesh. POM Wonderful has over 11,000 acres of Wonderful pomegranate trees growing in California's central valley, where it also whole-presses its harvest using custom equipment. Every bottle filled contains nothing but 100% juice, which explains why so many pomegranates are needed.

Seeing as a standard 16-ounce bottle of POM Wonderful contains two servings, each serving should contain the juice of approximately two pomegranates. That's good news for the health-conscious amongst us. Pomegranate juice contains important antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, and it can be good for the skin and digestive system. There's even evidence to suggest that pomegranates can improve memory and brain health.