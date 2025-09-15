The Genius Reason Some Ice Cream Scoopers Have Liquid Inside The Handle
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you live in one of the six states that love ice cream the most, you probably already have a preferred scooper. For the casual ice cream enjoyer, one ice cream scoop probably looks as good as any other. Yet many inexpensive ice cream tools are uncomfortable, hard to use, or may break when you apply too much force. Enter a type of ice cream scoop that makes this sticky and annoying task less, well, sticky and annoying. Some ice cream scoops have liquid inside the handle that actually makes it easier for you to use them for scooping ice cream.
The non-toxic liquid is typically a food-grade mineral oil that is stored in a sealed reservoir. As you use the scoop, the heat from your hand transfers to the liquid, which in turn heats up the scoop. This keeps the scoop warm enough to easily serve up any frozen treat, from ice cream or gelato to frozen yogurt and sorbet.
Using an ice cream scoop that has a heat reservoir allows you to scoop ice cream like a pro. It's easier and safer than running the scoop under hot water (which will actually ruin your ice cream) or using brute force to scoop your ice cream, as you have no chance of injuring yourself. It even makes it easier to scoop ice cream straight from the freezer without having to thaw it on the counter first — so you can enjoy your dessert as soon as possible.
The best scoops for serving ice cream quickly and easily
Tasting Table ranked the best ice cream scoops on the market to find one that offers comfort, ease of use, and reliability. We found that the all-around best is the Zeroll Original Scoop, available on Amazon for just $23.99. This aluminum scoop has a liquid-filled, heat-conductive handle that makes it simple and easy to scoop your frozen dessert quickly. The Original Zeroll Ice Cream Scoop actually eliminates compression, giving you up to 20% more scoops of ice cream per gallon – and who doesn't want more ice cream?
If you're looking for an ergonomic ice cream scooper, the best one, according to Amazon reviews, is from Midnight Scoop Store. This $45 stainless steel, heavy-duty scooper is easy to use and dishwasher safe. Its professional-grade, handcrafted design is perfect for people with arthritis, or anyone who just doesn't want to exert so much effort trying to serve up dessert.
Another top-rated ice cream scooper according to Amazon reviews is the Spring Chef Heavy Duty Ice Cream Scoop. This one boasts a comfortable handle that is available in 17 different colors. It's also dishwasher safe and very reasonably priced at just $9.99 to $12.99 depending on the color you choose.