The Genius Reason Some Ice Cream Scoopers Have Liquid Inside The Handle

If you live in one of the six states that love ice cream the most, you probably already have a preferred scooper. For the casual ice cream enjoyer, one ice cream scoop probably looks as good as any other. Yet many inexpensive ice cream tools are uncomfortable, hard to use, or may break when you apply too much force. Enter a type of ice cream scoop that makes this sticky and annoying task less, well, sticky and annoying. Some ice cream scoops have liquid inside the handle that actually makes it easier for you to use them for scooping ice cream.

The non-toxic liquid is typically a food-grade mineral oil that is stored in a sealed reservoir. As you use the scoop, the heat from your hand transfers to the liquid, which in turn heats up the scoop. This keeps the scoop warm enough to easily serve up any frozen treat, from ice cream or gelato to frozen yogurt and sorbet.

Using an ice cream scoop that has a heat reservoir allows you to scoop ice cream like a pro. It's easier and safer than running the scoop under hot water (which will actually ruin your ice cream) or using brute force to scoop your ice cream, as you have no chance of injuring yourself. It even makes it easier to scoop ice cream straight from the freezer without having to thaw it on the counter first — so you can enjoy your dessert as soon as possible.