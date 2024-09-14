This Is The Secret To Scooping Ice Cream Like A Pro

In the summer heat, there's nothing more refreshing than ice cream. From birthday parties to build-your-own sundae nights with friends, ice cream will always be the star of the show when it comes to frozen desserts. Sometimes, though, scooping ice cream can be a pain. The ice cream can be too hard in the carton, leaving you with wrist pain and small, broken chunks of ice cream. For that perfect, Instagram-worthy ice cream scoop every time, try making an "S" shape with your ice cream scooper as you go.

Why does this work? For one, the outside of the ice cream is where the frozen dessert will melt first, so making an "S" shape across the top and edges of the carton will allow you to eat the most melted portion of the ice cream first, and save your wrist in the process. The "S" shape is also ideal for creating the iconic, spherical scoops we all know and love, as the back-and-forth motion pushes the ice cream into shape with minimal effort.