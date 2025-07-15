These 6 States Love Ice Cream The Most, According To A New Survey

July 20, 2025, is National Ice Cream Day, when we all rejoice at finally having a day specifically sanctioned for the enjoyment of sweet, creamy frozen dairy desserts. Whether you take your ice cream in a cone, cup, shake, or straight from the carton, you probably have very strong preferences for the ice cream brand and flavor for which you pine. In a fascinating nationwide survey commissioned by Undeniably Dairy and shared with Tasting Table, new information has been discovered about which U.S. states have most passionately expressed their undying devotion to all things ice cream.

According to the survey, which had over 5,000 respondents across the country, the states that love ice cream the most are Delaware, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The residents in these states scored an average of 8.9 out of 10 on the carefully calibrated ice cream enthusiasm scale. While everyone reading this probably thinks their own state should be crowned the Ice Cream Sovereign, we can assure you that the results of this survey are as solid as dondurma, the Turkish ice cream that you eat with a fork and knife.