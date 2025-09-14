The Country That Eats The Most Garlic Isn't Italy

The pungent smell of garlic frying in oil is one of the most universally recognizable in cooking, and true lovers of the allium will add it to anything with abandon. In the United States, garlic is probably most closely associated with Italian cooking, but this isn't a universal feeling, even in Italy. In fact the heavy use of garlic is primarily a Southern Italian thing, and only became common in the U.S. because that is where many of the immigrants who came here were from. In fact, the garlic center of gravity in the world is much farther east — in China.

When it comes to the per person consumption of garlic, no country even comes close to China. According to data from World Population Review, people in China consume an average of 14.3 kilograms of garlic each year, which is 31 and a half pounds. That is more than double second-place South Korea at 6.2 kilograms, and more than five times third-place Bangladesh. While garlic bulbs vary in size, there are usually around 8 per pound, which means the average Chinese person eats around 250 bulbs of garlic a year. Even the most garlic-happy Italian-American cooks would struggle to use five bulbs per person every week. China is also the world's largest producer of garlic, growing almost 80% of the entire international supply.