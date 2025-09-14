The Country That Eats The Most Garlic Isn't Italy
The pungent smell of garlic frying in oil is one of the most universally recognizable in cooking, and true lovers of the allium will add it to anything with abandon. In the United States, garlic is probably most closely associated with Italian cooking, but this isn't a universal feeling, even in Italy. In fact the heavy use of garlic is primarily a Southern Italian thing, and only became common in the U.S. because that is where many of the immigrants who came here were from. In fact, the garlic center of gravity in the world is much farther east — in China.
When it comes to the per person consumption of garlic, no country even comes close to China. According to data from World Population Review, people in China consume an average of 14.3 kilograms of garlic each year, which is 31 and a half pounds. That is more than double second-place South Korea at 6.2 kilograms, and more than five times third-place Bangladesh. While garlic bulbs vary in size, there are usually around 8 per pound, which means the average Chinese person eats around 250 bulbs of garlic a year. Even the most garlic-happy Italian-American cooks would struggle to use five bulbs per person every week. China is also the world's largest producer of garlic, growing almost 80% of the entire international supply.
Garlic features in many Chinese recipes
While Americans might not jump to Chinese cooking when it comes to garlic, once you start thinking, it makes plenty of sense. Garlic originated in central Asia, and may have been used in Chinese cooking as long as 4000 years ago. If you are someone who loves Chinese stir-fry, you know garlic is almost always going in the wok. There are popular condiments like Chinese garlic sauce and garlic chili crisp too, while simple minced garlic is often used as a topping at Chinese restaurants. And of course there is the fact that Chinese cuisine is highly regional and diverse compared to what we are exposed to in the U.S., with thousands of dishes you've probably never heard of, many of which are heavy on garlic.
Like in Italy, the Chinese love of garlic varies by region. Garlic is more popular in Sichuan and Hunan provinces, which are known for bold and spicy flavors that also use plenty of hot chiles. While garlic is used in many dishes, it's popular for cooking greens and cabbage, or in other vegetable dishes like cucumber salad. Crispy fried garlic is used as a topping on tofu and rice. Basically, garlic is an essential ingredient for Chinese cooking, especially the spicy stuff, so next time you get a craving try looking up some Chinese recipes first. Our 5-spice chicken and broccoli stir-fry (with garlic) is a good place to start, as is our recipe for spicy sesame beef. Just make sure to read our tips on cooking with garlic before you begin.