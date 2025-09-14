This Simple Marker Hack Is The Secret To A Tidy, Stress-Free Pantry

This is such a handy hack that you may wish to start using it elsewhere, such as on your family's snack or lunch boxes. It will also work on clear plastic boxes. When you need to change the labels on your storage boxes and bins, it should be super easy to remove the writing so you can start fresh. If you've used a dry marker, try wiping away the marker with a dry, clean microfiber cloth. If the writing is old and stubborn or you used a wet marker, use a damp cloth. Alternatively, try using a little bit of rubbing alcohol on your cloth and wiping the marker writing gently.

If this doesn't work, get a new dry erase marker and scribble over the old writing. Then wipe the whole message away with a clean, dry cloth. You can also use another solvent, such as a small amount of hairspray, which you then wipe away with a paper towel. Or apply a tiny amount of WD-40 or nail polish remover to a paper towel and wipe away the writing.

When removing marker stains from plastic containers, don't use more than one chemical on the same cloth or towel. Always test the product on the bottom of the container first to make sure it won't damage or discolor the plastic. After trying one product, wipe the surface of the container clean using a wet paper towel before moving onto another product.