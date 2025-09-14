This Simple Marker Hack Is The Secret To A Tidy, Stress-Free Pantry
Properly labeled containers are a pantry storage hack that will leave you with maximum space and help avoid wasting food because you can't find it on your shelves. But if you're not a fan of sticky labels that are hard to peel off, we have a simple hack that will still keep your pantry tidy and stress-free. Simply write onto plastic containers using temporary markers.
If you are using white plastic bins, boxes, or food storage containers, write on them using wet erase markers or other temporary markers (these Expo Vis-a-Vis Wet Erase Markers from Amazon would do the job). Label the container with its contents and that's that. However, you could also add important info like quantities and expiration dates. This is an easy way to reduce food waste, and will make it easier for you to see at a glance what needs to be used up before it expires, and what you need to add to your next shopping list. A whiteboard shopping list in the pantry can also be written on with the markers.
This simple marker hack also works on black, gray, and other dark plastic bins. Just get these inexpensive Chalky Crown liquid chalk markers from Amazon. They show up on dark backgrounds and can be easily wiped away. Because this is a temporary solution, it's way more flexible and easy to use than removable kitchen storage labels, and less expensive than baskets with label inserts. All in all, plastic bins and containers are an inexpensive product that will make your kitchen more functional (for example, these handy white Bino storage bins are under $17 for a pair). And labeling them with wet erase (or dry erase) markers will make it easier to adapt the labels to your evolving needs.
How to remove temporary marker writing from plastic
This is such a handy hack that you may wish to start using it elsewhere, such as on your family's snack or lunch boxes. It will also work on clear plastic boxes. When you need to change the labels on your storage boxes and bins, it should be super easy to remove the writing so you can start fresh. If you've used a dry marker, try wiping away the marker with a dry, clean microfiber cloth. If the writing is old and stubborn or you used a wet marker, use a damp cloth. Alternatively, try using a little bit of rubbing alcohol on your cloth and wiping the marker writing gently.
If this doesn't work, get a new dry erase marker and scribble over the old writing. Then wipe the whole message away with a clean, dry cloth. You can also use another solvent, such as a small amount of hairspray, which you then wipe away with a paper towel. Or apply a tiny amount of WD-40 or nail polish remover to a paper towel and wipe away the writing.
When removing marker stains from plastic containers, don't use more than one chemical on the same cloth or towel. Always test the product on the bottom of the container first to make sure it won't damage or discolor the plastic. After trying one product, wipe the surface of the container clean using a wet paper towel before moving onto another product.