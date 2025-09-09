Aldi's New 'Big Bag' Has Fans Freaking Out. Too Bad It Will Take Big Luck To Get One
Do you ever feel like even the best reusable grocery bags are just too small for your shopping? Or do you wish you had a much larger bag, perhaps one as big as your shopping cart basket, to make transporting and unloading groceries fast and easy? Enter the Aldi Big Bag. This new reusable bag will take your grocery shopping game to the next level. According to Aldi's Instagram post, "it isn't just any old bag. It's one big reminder that when you shop Aldi first, you can leave with more of what you love (and with more money in your wallet)."
At 9:00 a.m. Central Time on September 16, 2025, Aldi is going to give away 1,000 of its Big Bags. Sign up at ALDIBigBag.com and you could be one of the lucky winners. Aldi's focus on efficiency sets it apart from other grocery stores. Not only are Aldi cashiers incredibly speedy, but this bag will certainly make your shopping experience faster and easier as well. The company promises that this bag, which is giving us major Ikea bag vibes, will make "unloading your grocery hauls as easy as one trip."
Customer response is mixed so far, with one person commenting on the store's Instagram post, "This feels like an April Fools' joke," and another saying "This will be my Halloween costume lol." A few shoppers had more practical concerns, with one saying, "Super cute! However, I am almost certain that I couldn't lift it when full!" No matter what you plan on using the bag for, its monumental size and cute design will make you the envy of all other Aldi shoppers.
How to get Aldi's Big Bag – and what you can fit in it
Aldi's Big Bag won't be available in stores. When you visit the website ALDIBigBag.com, you can sign up for notifications regarding its release. It is possible that the bag will be available to purchase online at this website, or that it will only be given away to 1,000 Aldi fans who have entered the giveaway. One of the most annoying things about shopping at Aldi is discovering that you forgot your reusable bag at home. Luckily, this bag's sheer size and bright colors aim to make that an impossibility for those lucky enough to snag them.
Its sky blue background and retro '70s-inspired rainbow swoop in mustard, orange, red, and navy blue is very chic. Neither the Instagram site nor website give any exact measurements for the bag, but from the pictures on social media (and the banana that was helpfully provided for scale), it looks like it is about 18 to 25 inches long and 16 to 18 inches wide. We're guessing it can store more than 100 Aldi bananas, or about 30 frozen Aldi pizzas.
If you manage to snag one, it will be the perfect way to transport all of Aldi's amazing holiday foods and drinks to your family party (or straight to your house, we're not judging). We bet we can even fit all of Aldi's 11 pumpkin-themed kitchen items in it as well. Plus, as one Instagram commenter noted, it would be a great way "to store [your] 500 smaller bags." Even with Aldi's Big Bag to store them in, we recommend folding your reusable shopping bags to save space.