Skip The Parchment — This Tool Is Way Better For Bread Making

If you're in your sourdough era — and a lot of us are, including Taylor Swift — then you're probably looking for the best bread-making techniques. While making bread isn't something new, some newer ways of doing it are worth knowing about, and one of them requires ditching the parchment paper.

While parchment paper serves its purpose and will work in a pinch, it can be a pain to deal with. If you're working with a high-hydration dough, it gets crumpled, wet, weak, and soggy, and can rip under the weight of a large bread loaf. Here is your sign if you haven't moved to a silicone bread sling yet, and avoid one of the biggest bread-making mistakes.

In addition to being more durable, a silicone bread sling is a better choice because it reduces waste as it can be used over and over again. It will also help distribute heat more evenly while baking and is a safer way to move baked loaves of bread from a Dutch oven to a countertop. Since a silicone bread sling won't rip under pressure, it can help prevent getting burned on hot ovens and pans or from precious loaves of bread hitting the floor.