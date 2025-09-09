Costco Shoppers Are Spotting A New Kirkland Item, And It's Packed With Protein
If you're looking for a budget-friendly source of plant-based protein, run to Costco. Loyal shoppers have noticed a new Kirkland Signature product on the shelves: Organic Extra-Firm Tofu, which boasts 10 grams of protein per serving. Needless to say, the internet is buzzing with the news.
People have instantly caught sight of the low price, comparing it to other store-bought tofu brands, like House Foods, another popular tofu brand sold at Costco, which is about $2 more. One Kirkland box comes with four 16-ounce packs of tofu and costs around $5.69, depending on location. Several shoppers praised the price — something Costco is known to prioritize in its own-brand products. One Reddit commenter admitted, "I don't typically eat tofu but would try it for this price for sure." Another said, "It was a good enough price that I decided to really try to find a way to enjoy it even though for decades I haven't. Well, I'm hooked now. I prefer it to most meat options if I'm cooking at home."
Where you can find Kirkland Signature's protein-rich tofu
At the time of this writing, not all Costco locations seem to have the new tofu. Shoppers have spotted it in the refrigerated section in Washington (Marysville), Vermont, Alabama, New York (New York City and Long Island), and Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh). It's possible that the item will slowly be rolled out nationwide, so be on the lookout at your local Costco. Or, check in the app and online to see if your local warehouse carries it.
The tofu comes extra firm, which is key for a mind-blowing miso soup and a time-saving stir-fry. One 16-ounce block of Kirkland tofu contains five servings, and with 10 grams of protein per serving, you're getting 50 grams of protein per single block of tofu. The tofu also has 5 grams of fat, 5 milligrams of sodium, 10% Daily Value of calcium, 8% Daily Value of iron, and 100 calories per serving. In other words, it's quite packed with nutrition. Those who have already tried it clearly seem very happy with the product, with some hoping that Costco will expand the tofu lineup to include a Kirkland Signature silken tofu as well.