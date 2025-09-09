Costco Shoppers Are Spotting A New Kirkland Item, And It's Packed With Protein

If you're looking for a budget-friendly source of plant-based protein, run to Costco. Loyal shoppers have noticed a new Kirkland Signature product on the shelves: Organic Extra-Firm Tofu, which boasts 10 grams of protein per serving. Needless to say, the internet is buzzing with the news.

People have instantly caught sight of the low price, comparing it to other store-bought tofu brands, like House Foods, another popular tofu brand sold at Costco, which is about $2 more. One Kirkland box comes with four 16-ounce packs of tofu and costs around $5.69, depending on location. Several shoppers praised the price — something Costco is known to prioritize in its own-brand products. One Reddit commenter admitted, "I don't typically eat tofu but would try it for this price for sure." Another said, "It was a good enough price that I decided to really try to find a way to enjoy it even though for decades I haven't. Well, I'm hooked now. I prefer it to most meat options if I'm cooking at home."