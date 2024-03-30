Extra Firm Tofu Is Key For A Mind-Blowing Miso Soup

However, even extra firm tofu can get a little soggy — but only if it comes packaged in water. Finding a good tofu brand helps. Not all of them package the tofu in water, but most do, so it's important to press this tofu before integrating it into the miso recipe. If you own a tofu press, that's the easiest way to get the job done — but don't worry if you don't because there are plenty of other ways to get that moisture out.

You can make a makeshift tofu press by wrapping the tofu in a towel or paper towels to catch the water that's released, then placing something heavy on top of the tofu block — anything from a weighty pan to a heavy bowl will do. Depending on what you use, you may want to place a cutting board in between the tofu and the object to keep it stable. You'll want to account for at least 30 minutes to properly press the tofu and rid it of moisture.

Or, if you're low on time, you can resort to the quickest way to drain moisture from tofu: The microwave. Just wrap the tofu in paper towels and start microwaving it 30 seconds at a time — it should be good to go in about two minutes. Then, let it cool while you prepare your other ingredients.