Adventurous foodies have no problem paying top dollar for unique restaurant experiences. What the average person might spend at a high-end steakhouse, a passionate foodie will spend for expensive versions of foods typically sold for cheap. Take sandwiches, for example. Many people say there is a growing trend of restaurants overcharging for sandwiches, and they make a pretty good case, considering that the minimum cost of a sub from Jersey Mike's is $15, compared to what Subway charged for a footlong during the '90s, which was less than $6.

The "specialty" sandwich boom of late, paired with food challenge culture and our obsession with opulence, all likely contributed to the rising cost of sandwiches, and presumably inspired the creation of expensive ones that cost over $100. Today's handheld treats are a far cry from the humble roast beef one that John Montagu, the "Earl of Sandwich," ordered when he originally came up with the name. Rising costs aside, Montagu would probably jump at the chance to try Serendipity 3's Quintessential Grilled Cheese sandwich, even if it retails for $214.

Whether or not you think it's ridiculous to pay that much for a grilled cheese sandwich, getting to try rare ingredients can be as rewarding as a trip to Disneyland. And who knows, you might find that the price tag was worth the experience. Here are 7 of the world's most expensive sandwiches.