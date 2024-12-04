Steak Sandwiches Look Way Different In Japan

There are many types of steak sandwiches here in the States, but most varieties, like a Philly cheesesteak, use chopped or sliced varieties of beef. Way over in Japan, however, the go-to steak sandwich looks much different because the meat between the slices of bread is bigger, similar to how it would be served on a plate with potatoes here. Known as a beef katsu sandwich, it's certainly one of the Japanese dishes you need to try at least once, whether that's at an authentic eatery at home or during your travels across Japan.

A beef katsu sandwich, or Wagyu beef katsu sandwich, uses a premium cut for loads of juicy, tender, flavorful bites. Unlike the shredded or chopped beef that we're used to mixing with onions and peppers, this sandwich contains a 12-ounce sirloin cut about an inch-thick. While the steak is certainly the main star of the Japanese dish, the bread is equally as important. It should be Japanese milk bread that's a bit sweet and very soft with a thin crust. The history of Japanese-style milk bread dates back to 1862, more than three decades before this sandwich hit trendy eateries across the country.