Are Sandwiches Overpriced At Restaurants? What To Know Before You Order

One of the key allures of a good sandwich is its ease of preparation, allowing you to make it at home in minutes for the best on-the-go lunch any day of the week. While we are certainly not above grabbing an Italian sub from a good local deli or sandwich chain for the tasty convenience, we have to ask if sandwiches on full-out restaurant menus are worth the often elevated price tag? The short answer is: maybe. Restaurant sandwiches almost always cost significantly more than slapping some bread, cheese, veggies, and meat together at home. In fact, a smashed chickpea or reuben sandwich can run you as much as $12 to $20 per sandwich on some menus. But whether it makes sense to order one comes down to how special the sandwich is, as well as what else is offered on the menu.

While restaurant sandwiches can be a hit-or-miss item based on their price, quality, and complexity of preparation, there are a few factors to help you decide if they're worth it. It helps to take into account the culinary ingenuity, uniqueness, and effort, the integrity of ingredients and the bread, as well as if the sandwich is culturally or regionally-specific. Sure, bread and meat is as simple as it gets, but if the components are done right it could be a far better experience than your average turkey sandwich.