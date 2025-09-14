Where To Take Your Old Pots And Pans Instead Of The Trash
We've all been there. One day, we're able to use our pots and pans perfectly fine and the next, we start to see some of the nonstick coating come off into our food or that hot spot has finally become insurmountable or our cast iron needs rehabilitation beyond our skills. Maybe we're finally able to upgrade from that cookware set we got to last us through college, or we're combining households and we really do not need — nor do we have the space for — seven frying pans.
Even if we try our best, chances are we will be faced with the task of getting rid of some pots and pans at some point. The good news is that there are plenty of options to choose from other than sending your unwanted cookware to the landfill. Upcycling, recycling, donating, selling, and scrapping are all viable options. The not-so-good news is that the availability of these options and the conditions that must be met for them mostly vary from location to location.
Donating, selling, and upcycling cookware
The first thing you must do is assess the kitchenware in question. Is it still usable for the function it's meant for? Meaning: Can it still be used for cooking? If the answer is yes, then donating or selling are the routes to go. Check with your local donation centers first, but most of the time, pots and pans will be accepted without issue as long as they're clean and in decent shape.
Online communities such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and other listing websites are also good donation and selling solutions, especially if you are unable to leave your home or don't want to drive around with a box of cookware in your car for six months. You should also check to see if your vintage cookware sets could be valuable. Pay especially close attention to copper pieces — you might be sitting on a fortune if you own this antique cookware.
If the answer to the functionality question is no, though, it's time to explore other options. The second assessment question is: Can you use it for something else? There are plenty of creative ways to upcycle kitchenware — from planters to charming DIY bird feeders to art — and this way you know without any doubt that your items are not ending up in a landfill. The downside to this solution is that there is often a level of skill necessary for many of these projects. If you don't have the time or handiwork abilities, this choice might not be for you.
Recycling and scrapping kitchenware
If you can't donate or reuse your old cookware, the next thing you'll want to do is look at the material. Steel, copper, aluminum, and cast iron can all be scrapped and, some of the time, can also be recycled. First, check your local recycling guidelines to see if the solution is as simple as putting them out on the curb. You should also check the maker of your kitchenware, as some companies accept old items for recycling. If neither entity is accepting these materials, look up the closest scrap yard, which will most certainly take these off your hands (though it's still best practice to reach out and confirm).
Finally, if your kitchenware has plastic elements or a nonstick coating, you only have a few solutions. Some facilities will take these items if they have the means to burn off the coating. So, again, check with your local recycling and scrapyard facilities to see if this is an option. However, the likeliest solution is a specialty recycling firm that takes combination materials or even appliances. Luckily, while this can be the costliest route, it can also be the most convenient.
Companies such as TerraCycle, for instance, specialize in recycling nearly anything and have specific boxes that you can order to be shipped to your home for you to fill with your wares and send back. These boxes vary in price depending on materials and size, however. According to The Ironclad Pan Company (via Focus), an estimated 1.3 million nonstick pots and pans are thrown away every year. So, even though these alternatives take a few more steps, they're well worth the energy.