Only One Of General Mills' First-Ever Snacks Has Survived The Test Of Time
General Mills has been one of the leading manufacturers of cereal and snacks for more than a century and a half. It has survived the Great Depression, World War II, and the introduction of countless store-branded copycat products. The company now owns more than 100 brands worldwide, including Annie's, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, and Pillsbury. However, one of its first snacks has survived the test of time. Bugles, the iconic horn-shaped corn snack, turned 61 years old in May 2025.
If you're surprised to find out that Bugles is almost old enough to apply for early retirement, you're not alone. While people in the Millennial generation or older will remember the joy of using Bugles as witch fingers, younger generations may not have a strong, nostalgic connection to the brand. Bugles were first introduced to select snack audiences in May 1964 and launched nationwide in 1966.
Described as unique, funnel-shaped, crispy corn snacks, Bugles look like tall elf caps or, well, witches' fingernails. Don't let that dissuade you from trying them, though. They have a pleasant crunch, a salty exterior, and a light corn flavor similar to Fritos.
The brand has experimented with a wide range of flavor profiles over the decades, and has even partnered with other classic General Mills-owned brands to create limited-edition flavors like a Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Bugles crossover. Let's take a step back in time and explore the sweet and salty legacy of Bugles.
The enduring joy of Bugles
At the same time General Mills introduced Bugles, it launched two snack siblings called Whistles and Daisy*s. Whistles were described as "grilled cheese on toast, only crunchy," and Daisy*s as flower-shaped "puffed popovers" (per General Mills). Unfortunately for snack connoisseurs, Whistles and Daisy*s were discontinued after just a few short years, landing on our list of vintage snacks no one remembers anymore.
Bugles stayed strong, expanding both in flavors and distribution. The snack is sold throughout the U.S. as well as in China, Central America, the Caribbean, and Saudi Arabia. Some of the bygone flavors Bugles experimented with include Sour Cream and Onion, Chili Cheese, Salsa, and Jalapeño Cheddar. In China, flavors like Korean Kimchi, Roasted Rib and Seaweed, and Tomato Seafood Bugles are available. But Canada might be the brand's most vocal supporter. When General Mills first discontinued the brand there in 2010, fans launched a successful petition to return the horn-shaped corn snack to its rightful place. Unfortunately, as of 2022, the brand is no longer available to Canadian snack lovers.
Today, Bugles are available in six core flavors, including Original, Nacho Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, Tabasco, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Caramel, with a new Salt & Vinegar flavor spotted on shelves in 2025.