Only One Of General Mills' First-Ever Snacks Has Survived The Test Of Time

General Mills has been one of the leading manufacturers of cereal and snacks for more than a century and a half. It has survived the Great Depression, World War II, and the introduction of countless store-branded copycat products. The company now owns more than 100 brands worldwide, including Annie's, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, and Pillsbury. However, one of its first snacks has survived the test of time. Bugles, the iconic horn-shaped corn snack, turned 61 years old in May 2025.

If you're surprised to find out that Bugles is almost old enough to apply for early retirement, you're not alone. While people in the Millennial generation or older will remember the joy of using Bugles as witch fingers, younger generations may not have a strong, nostalgic connection to the brand. Bugles were first introduced to select snack audiences in May 1964 and launched nationwide in 1966.

Described as unique, funnel-shaped, crispy corn snacks, Bugles look like tall elf caps or, well, witches' fingernails. Don't let that dissuade you from trying them, though. They have a pleasant crunch, a salty exterior, and a light corn flavor similar to Fritos.

The brand has experimented with a wide range of flavor profiles over the decades, and has even partnered with other classic General Mills-owned brands to create limited-edition flavors like a Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Bugles crossover. Let's take a step back in time and explore the sweet and salty legacy of Bugles.