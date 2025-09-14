Since The '80s, This Baltimore Spot Has Been Serving Pit Beef Sandwiches Like No Other

At Chaps Pit Barbecue, meat-loving foodies won't find neon signs or flashing arrows. Instead, the roadside barbecue joint dutifully spouts meaty aromas into the surrounding air. It's almost hidden in plain sight with an unassuming stone facade, and the atmosphere stays low-key upon entering the building. Guests order at the counter and seat themselves at a picnic table. Humble digs are part of the Chaps identity — which began as a small shack on the side of the road. In the years since, Baltimore's iconic sandwich destination has been praised by such illustrious epicurean outlets as the Food Network and Zagat, as well as CBS, the Travel Channel, The New York Times, and HuffPost. So, what makes this sammie spot so special?

The Chaps empire began in a nightclub parking lot in 1987. Club owner Gus Glava gifted the humble setup to aspiring cook and new son-in-law Bob Creager as a way to help him leave his job at the steel mill. According to the restaurant's official website, the original Chaps was "a 12x15 shack using the food license issued to the club, and extension cords running out to it and no restroom of [its] own." Fast-forward nearly 40 years later, and Bob and Donna Creager have grown Chaps to a multi-building enterprise with global renown.