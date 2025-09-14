Since The '80s, This Baltimore Spot Has Been Serving Pit Beef Sandwiches Like No Other
At Chaps Pit Barbecue, meat-loving foodies won't find neon signs or flashing arrows. Instead, the roadside barbecue joint dutifully spouts meaty aromas into the surrounding air. It's almost hidden in plain sight with an unassuming stone facade, and the atmosphere stays low-key upon entering the building. Guests order at the counter and seat themselves at a picnic table. Humble digs are part of the Chaps identity — which began as a small shack on the side of the road. In the years since, Baltimore's iconic sandwich destination has been praised by such illustrious epicurean outlets as the Food Network and Zagat, as well as CBS, the Travel Channel, The New York Times, and HuffPost. So, what makes this sammie spot so special?
The Chaps empire began in a nightclub parking lot in 1987. Club owner Gus Glava gifted the humble setup to aspiring cook and new son-in-law Bob Creager as a way to help him leave his job at the steel mill. According to the restaurant's official website, the original Chaps was "a 12x15 shack using the food license issued to the club, and extension cords running out to it and no restroom of [its] own." Fast-forward nearly 40 years later, and Bob and Donna Creager have grown Chaps to a multi-building enterprise with global renown.
Chaps puts Baltimore barbecue on the map
For unaccustomed grillmasters, pit beef is a style of barbecue that uses an open charcoal pit to slow cook beef, customarily to rare temperature. The flavorful bottom round or top round roast cut are typically used, coated in a crispy dry rub exterior. Chaps' rub comprises paprika, salt, pepper, thyme, and onion powder, which sits overnight for maximum flavor infusion.
Pit-cooked barbecue has been around for longer than foodies might expect, but Chaps takes this classic cooking style to the next level. Its meat is cut into ultra-thin slices and piled high on rye bread or a Kaiser roll to complete the sandwich. Added condiments like barbecue sauce, onions, mayonnaise, and horseradish are also common. At Chaps, these meticulously-crafted sandos are paired with sides like homestyle hand-cut fries, baked beans, green beans, potato salad, cole slaw, and more to complete the meal.
Chaps currently has three locations, all of which reside in Maryland (Baltimore, Aberdeen, and Glen Burnie) and open at 10:30 a.m. seven days a week. At its Baltimore location, a classic pit beef sandwich costs $10.90, with a la carte sides ranging from $3 to $7. In addition to its signature sammies, Chaps is also serving up burgers, hot dogs, pit-cooked corned beef, grilled chicken, pork ribs by the pound, ham and turkey sandwiches, wings, and fully-loaded subs. For foodies on the go, Chaps also has a food truck that can be booked for events.
Serving up meticulously-crafted eats in unpretentious digs since 1987
Today, Chaps boasts an Instagram profile with 15.8K followers and an impressive 4.3 out of 5 stars on Yelp from real customer ratings. Reviews rave, "Pit beef is a Maryland traveler's staple. Chaps is Mecca," and "Pure Baltimore. The pit beef sandwiches here are smoky, juicy, and perfect with a pile of onions and tiger sauce. It's a no-frills counter with picnic tables outside, and that's all it needs to be. Go hungry, grab extra napkins, and don't skip the sides."
In a 2008 episode of his iconic show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri echoes this high praise. During a trip to Chaps, Fieri prescribes, "You come to Baltimore, this is what you'd better see." At the time of the episode's filming, Bob Creager says the restaurant typically sells a "couple hundred" pit beef sandwiches every day. "I didn't think pit beef could get any better," remarks Fieri, biting into a Chaps sandwich. "The bread won't even wrap around. That is so much flavor."
If the foot traffic from locals and travellers alike is any indication, Chaps' icon status isn't going anywhere any time soon. A 2015 interview with Baltimore Magazine mentions lines that stretch out the door. As Bob Creager tells the outlet, "I'm loyal to Baltimore. I'm a die-hard Ravens fan and a season ticket holder [...] This place is not going to change. I'll make sure of that."