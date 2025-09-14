The Stouffer's Frozen Dinner We Couldn't Sink Our Teeth Into (Literally)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On par with classic frozen dinner brands like Banquet, Marie Callender's, and Hungry Man, Stouffer's cranks out a wide variety of comforting frozen dinners. Whether you're in the mood for meat loaf or pesto pasta, Stouffer's offers a nuke-able version to save you the effort of cooking. Tasting Table ranked 12 different Stouffer's frozen dinners from worst to best based on taste, visual appeal, and overall nourishment. And, while we found some truly delicious options, you should undoubtedly steer clear of Stouffer's baked chicken.

A baked chicken breast and mashed potatoes sound pretty hard to mess up, but Stouffer's somehow managed to botch this meal completely. Upon visual inspection, it already underdelivers when compared to the picture on the box. We tried to give it the benefit of the doubt, as most frozen meals undergo some visual degradation. Unfortunately, the taste and texture of the chicken and mashed potatoes were even worse than they looked.

The chicken breast was so bad it was borderline inedible, and it wasn't for lack of trying either. The microwave dried it out completely, so trying to bite into it was like biting into a tire. To add insult to injury, the chicken had absolutely no seasoning, so even the shreds we managed to yank off this rock hard chunk of meat were tasteless. The mashed potatoes were equally bland and had an unpleasantly grainy consistency to boot. While the savory gravy that smothered both was fine, it wasn't nearly enough to take this out of last place.