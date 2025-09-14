Infuse A Bold, Savory Taste Into Hash Browns With This Breakfast Staple Leftover
Here at Tasting Table, we're all about creative, zero-waste cooking. If you've been tossing out the bacon drippings left over in the pan post-brunch, it's time to think again. We spoke with Tara Teaspoon, recipe developer and cookbook author at eponymous online foodie destination Tara Teaspoon, who let home cooks in on her go-to hack for infusing bold, savory flavor into hash browns: bacon grease. "For bacon and breakfast lovers, there's no better way to flavor hash browns than bacon grease," says Teaspoon.
"It immediately imparts that smoky, savory profile without overpowering the hash browns with bacon flavor," Teaspoon explains, adding that it "creates crisped bits of potato goodness without too much effort." Traditionally, hash browns are pan-fried in a fat element like butter or neutral oil. While these utilitarian elements prevent the potatoes from getting burned, bacon grease simultaneously protects those shredded spuds on their way to toastiness and lends a mouthwatering boost of smokiness.
"Bacon grease does what butter and oil do all in one," the recipe developer notes. "It imparts flavor and richness like butter but distributes quickly and evenly to coat the bits of potato for equal-opportunity crisping of each bite." This tip can be a thrifty way to make use of bacon grease left in the skillet while preparing a full breakfast spread. Alternatively, it can provide an opportunity to use up any collected, jarred bacon grease stocked in your fridge. For even more savory flavor, we also recommend adding grated onions into the mix.
Use bacon grease as the fat component for frying hash browns
There are plenty of great ways to cook with bacon grease, a single-ingredient superstar for taking tried-and-true dishes to savory new heights. There is, however, one crucial tip for foodies to keep in mind when using it to elevate their hash browns. "The big red flag of bacon grease is that it has a low smoke point," Teaspoon adds. "It can break down and burn easily, creating off flavors." At a certain temperature (which differs from one fat component to the next), the oil breaks down into fatty acids and begins taking on a bitter, scorched taste.
Bacon grease (like beef tallow, another meaty byproduct used for frying) has a smoke point of roughly 400 degrees Fahrenheit. To steer clear of accidental bitterness, keep the heat low and monitor those hash browns as they slowly cook. Teaspoon cues us into her specific steps. "Melt and heat the bacon grease in a non-stick skillet, then add your thawed hash browns (they can be cold, but no icy bits)," she instructs. "Then toss and flip to coat the hash browns with bacon fat." Be sure to cook your hash browns on medium to medium-high heat and flip often. Additionally, let "each layer sizzle undisturbed for longer periods of time between stirring, as this will allow the hash browns to brown and crisp without burning."
