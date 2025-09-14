Infuse A Bold, Savory Taste Into Hash Browns With This Breakfast Staple Leftover

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about creative, zero-waste cooking. If you've been tossing out the bacon drippings left over in the pan post-brunch, it's time to think again. We spoke with Tara Teaspoon, recipe developer and cookbook author at eponymous online foodie destination Tara Teaspoon, who let home cooks in on her go-to hack for infusing bold, savory flavor into hash browns: bacon grease. "For bacon and breakfast lovers, there's no better way to flavor hash browns than bacon grease," says Teaspoon.

"It immediately imparts that smoky, savory profile without overpowering the hash browns with bacon flavor," Teaspoon explains, adding that it "creates crisped bits of potato goodness without too much effort." Traditionally, hash browns are pan-fried in a fat element like butter or neutral oil. While these utilitarian elements prevent the potatoes from getting burned, bacon grease simultaneously protects those shredded spuds on their way to toastiness and lends a mouthwatering boost of smokiness.

"Bacon grease does what butter and oil do all in one," the recipe developer notes. "It imparts flavor and richness like butter but distributes quickly and evenly to coat the bits of potato for equal-opportunity crisping of each bite." This tip can be a thrifty way to make use of bacon grease left in the skillet while preparing a full breakfast spread. Alternatively, it can provide an opportunity to use up any collected, jarred bacon grease stocked in your fridge. For even more savory flavor, we also recommend adding grated onions into the mix.