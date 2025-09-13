The Best Breakfast To Order At Dunkin', According To Reddit
As iconic satirist Peter De Vries famously noted, "There are times when breakfast seems the one thing worth getting up for." Whether it's staving off the Sunday scaries or gathering the gumption to face a busy work day, breakfast can be the ultimate siren song — especially if that breakfast is made by someone else, and doesn't cost a lot of money. Enter: fast-food brekky. Some of the best foods at Dunkin' aren't donuts. Here at Tasting Table, we named Dunkin's Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant as the number-one fast-food breakfast worth braving early morning traffic to get. But according to Reddit, if foodies are going to make a morning Dunkin' run, nothing hits like a Bacon, Egg, & Cheese sandwich, customized with a croissant.
One Reddit thread dedicated to the hack raves, "Hands Down the BEST Breakfast Sandwich Order: Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Toasted Butter Croissant. This is peak breakfast sandwich to me. It is the best combination I've found thus far. And I feel the need to share this heavenly creation with my fellow Redditors. So here she is in all her glory." Other commenters chime in, "That sandwich and two orange juices was my Sunday morning treat for YEARS" and "this is my order too!!! soooo good." More foodies praise the sando for its functional utility as the "best hangover food," and gourmand-minded posters suggest further customizations like adding chipotle aioli and swapping the American cheese for white cheddar (swoon).
Foodies are digging Dunkin's Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich customized with a croissant
According to Dunkin's website, its Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich features cherrywood-smoked bacon and American cheese, which customarily arrive on a bagel. But the site has an option under the "customization and nutrition" tab for swapping the bagel for a croissant. Dunkin's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese counterpart customarily comes on a croissant. So, this Reddit-inspired menu hack combines the best of both worlds, pairing crispy, savory bacon with a flaky, buttery croissant.
Another post in r/DunkinDonuts asks online eaters for their go-to food order at the chain, prefacing the question with "i love the bacon, egg and cheese croissant it's pretty much the only food i order there." One apparent employee enthusiastically responds, "omg trust me(dunkin worker)- bacon egg and cheese croissant, ask to add avocado spread and hot honey (if ur store has it). SO GOOD. literally my everyday shift meal." For an even crispier bite, we recommend ordering the bacon on the side.
Even early-hour epicures who don't typically go out of their way to hit Dunkin' seem to be swayed by the buttery power of the chain's croissant: "The croissants be hittin when they [are] fresh [and] warm." Another commenter agrees, "No seriously they're SO good. Dunkin can be so hit and miss. [...] But then they just somehow have the most heavenly, perfect croissants?? Dunkin you confuse me but alas, I love you."