Fall Is Here With The Return Of This Cheesy Trader Joe's Favorite

It would not be an overstatement to say fall is the greatest time of year at Trader Joe's when everyone's favorite comforting and cheesy treats return for their short seasonal run. While fall products at most places mean pumpkin spice and apple, Trader Joe's seasonal fall items embrace every flavor the season has to offer. There is plenty of pumpkin, of course, but fall also sees new maple products, unique cheeses, and any vegetable you could reasonably slap the word "harvest" on to. And one of Trader Joe's favorite ingredients this time of year is coming back in one of its most fan-beloved forms: the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese.

Just announced in the Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer, the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese's return is eagerly anticipated by devotees every year. Mixing pureed butternut squash with a bechamel, gouda, cheddar, and parmesan, it's a creamy frozen meal bursting with sweet, nutty, and creamy fall flavors. And if you haven't had it before, people rave about it. Talking about last year's release over on Reddit, fans were saying "Y'all weren't joking... it's SOOO good," and "My favorite TJs dish of all time, wish they'd just carry it all year." But like many popular seasonal items at the beloved chain, it's one you might have to be quick to grab, with one comment saying, "I want to buy twenty before they stop selling it lol, it's my favorite item," hinting at the rush that happens for people stocking up on these limited releases.