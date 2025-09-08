Fall Is Here With The Return Of This Cheesy Trader Joe's Favorite
It would not be an overstatement to say fall is the greatest time of year at Trader Joe's when everyone's favorite comforting and cheesy treats return for their short seasonal run. While fall products at most places mean pumpkin spice and apple, Trader Joe's seasonal fall items embrace every flavor the season has to offer. There is plenty of pumpkin, of course, but fall also sees new maple products, unique cheeses, and any vegetable you could reasonably slap the word "harvest" on to. And one of Trader Joe's favorite ingredients this time of year is coming back in one of its most fan-beloved forms: the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese.
Just announced in the Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer, the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese's return is eagerly anticipated by devotees every year. Mixing pureed butternut squash with a bechamel, gouda, cheddar, and parmesan, it's a creamy frozen meal bursting with sweet, nutty, and creamy fall flavors. And if you haven't had it before, people rave about it. Talking about last year's release over on Reddit, fans were saying "Y'all weren't joking... it's SOOO good," and "My favorite TJs dish of all time, wish they'd just carry it all year." But like many popular seasonal items at the beloved chain, it's one you might have to be quick to grab, with one comment saying, "I want to buy twenty before they stop selling it lol, it's my favorite item," hinting at the rush that happens for people stocking up on these limited releases.
Trader Joe's is bringing back its popular Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
If you can't get enough butternut squash, there are plenty of other fall items at Trader Joe's. This year, the grocery chain is also releasing a new Butternut Squash Risotto, made with pureed butternut, white wine, and cheese sauce, along with chunks of squash and onion. It's a new way to get the cheesy butternut flavor people love in the mac and cheese, and might be a new candidate for our favorite Trader Joe's frozen vegetarian meals. There are also new seasonal Trader Joe's egg bites with a harvest vegetable hash featuring butternut squash and sweet potato.
If this fall squash isn't your thing, there are still plenty of new fall items coming your way at Trader Joe's. Of course, you'll find apple cider and the beloved Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake, but some intriguing new items include Apple Shortbread Cookies, Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread, and a pre-mixed Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. And if you are the rare person who isn't excited by fall flavors at all, the stores still have a steady drumbeat of new products that will be good year-round. This fall, you'll find a fascinating new Apizza Gouda Cheese flavored with tomato, oregano, and garlic, which you can try with other cheeses on your Trader Joe's charcuterie board. There's also new Korean Jumeokbap rice balls made with Trader Joe's "Beefless" Bulgogi, and a ready-to-bake meatball calzone.