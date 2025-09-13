This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant You'll Find In California

The Somni Experience, as the restaurant calls it, offers different wine pairings that range from $820-$1,595 per person, all of which must be partially prepaid ($500 per person), and does not include gratuity and taxes. Unless you're Jeff Bezos (who tried and failed to get in without a reservation), a meal at Somni isn't exactly the ideal place for a date night.

Zabala hails from Barcelona and was closely associated with twice-Michelin-starred José Andrés, and it's obvious that his imaginative cuisine is overpriced. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he blames his sky-high prix fixe on rising food costs, staff salaries, rent increases, and tariffs.

The French Laundry in Napa, California, was one of the restaurants that Anthony Bourdain practically worshipped, and it's never been a cheap night out. The base per-person charge runs from $425-$600, depending on where you choose to be seated. Interestingly, there's no wine pairing, and if you choose to have one, the sommelier will create one, which can add up. But you can save money by following a neat trick for pairing wine at The French Laundry so you won't faint when you get the bill.

In 2024, Atelier Crenn was named the most expensive restaurant in California, but since then, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant and chef seemed to have lowered prices for 2025. Atelier Crenn does have a pricey wine pairing, plus a 20% service charge and a 3% San Francisco-mandated tax, yet it's still not as expensive as Somni.