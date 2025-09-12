We Tried Every Domino's Sandwich And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

Domino's is no one-trick pony — or one-pie wonder. The global chain aims to create the "most delicious food," not just the "most delicious pizza," meaning it experiments in a laundry list of other food categories. Domino's chicken wings or build-your-own pasta, anyone? Perhaps desserts like the cinnamon bread bites or chocolate lava cakes caught your attention? Or maybe you're wondering, "What's the deal with the oven-baked sandwiches?"

In a 2008 press release, Domino's claimed to be the "first major quick-service restaurant chain in the U.S. to deliver hot, [oven-baked] sandwiches." It made a statement with this release, not only because it was an entirely new endeavor, but also because Domino's threw shade at other sandwich makers in the process, referring to them as "sub-par" submarine chains. Was Domino's right to be so confrontational? It's hard to say. But what I do know is that the sandwiches are still around as of 2025. So, the chain must be doing something right — but I wanted to see for myself.

I recently picked up every single sandwich available at my nearest location — yes, picked up rather than delivered (without the old 30-minute guarantee, delivery has lost some of its appeal). I was surprised to find all four original varieties still intact — chicken Parm, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, and chicken bacon ranch — plus two newer options. From quality of ingredients to flavor harmony, I tasted the old alongside the new to come up with a definitive ranking of Domino's sammies.