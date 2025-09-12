We Tried Every Domino's Sandwich And Ranked Them From Worst To Best
Domino's is no one-trick pony — or one-pie wonder. The global chain aims to create the "most delicious food," not just the "most delicious pizza," meaning it experiments in a laundry list of other food categories. Domino's chicken wings or build-your-own pasta, anyone? Perhaps desserts like the cinnamon bread bites or chocolate lava cakes caught your attention? Or maybe you're wondering, "What's the deal with the oven-baked sandwiches?"
In a 2008 press release, Domino's claimed to be the "first major quick-service restaurant chain in the U.S. to deliver hot, [oven-baked] sandwiches." It made a statement with this release, not only because it was an entirely new endeavor, but also because Domino's threw shade at other sandwich makers in the process, referring to them as "sub-par" submarine chains. Was Domino's right to be so confrontational? It's hard to say. But what I do know is that the sandwiches are still around as of 2025. So, the chain must be doing something right — but I wanted to see for myself.
I recently picked up every single sandwich available at my nearest location — yes, picked up rather than delivered (without the old 30-minute guarantee, delivery has lost some of its appeal). I was surprised to find all four original varieties still intact — chicken Parm, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, and chicken bacon ranch — plus two newer options. From quality of ingredients to flavor harmony, I tasted the old alongside the new to come up with a definitive ranking of Domino's sammies.
6. Italian
Bread, bread, bread. That is my number one note for all six of these Domino's sammies. In a hoagie-like form, it dominates each one. But the chain gets away with it thanks to the bread's obvious quality. The artisan Italian bread is soft and fresh yet also tastefully crisped around the edges from baking. Not to mention its glaze of butter-flavored oil –yum.
Bread aside — which was consistently good on every sandwich — the Italian was the recipe that impressed me the least. It's a shame, since Italian is typically my go-to. It runs low on meats, throwing on just the bare minimum of ham and pepperoni. No salami, capicola, or mortadella to spice it up and beef it up a bit. Sliced provolone sits on top as well as cooked onions, banana peppers, and green peppers. To me, the latter seemed out of place, but I liked the meltiness of the cheese and the potency of the banana-pepper-and-onion combo.
As an oven-baked Italian sandwich, it's much closer to a toasty sub that you would find at Potbelly or Penn Station rather than one from Jimmy John's or Jersey Mike's. I usually lean towards this hot style, but Domino's version is missing some much-needed pizzazz. Without a splash of vinegar and oil, a dollop of mayonnaise, or even a few sprinkles of Italian seasonings, it comes off dry and lackluster. Let's step it up here a little bit, Domino's, per favore and grazie.
5. Philly cheesesteak
Domino's may be Michigan-bred, but it's carrying on a grand Philadelphia tradition: the Philly cheesesteak. The sandwich doesn't come topped with a steady flow of Cheez Whiz, but it does follow a fairly classic recipe of thinly sliced beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and both American and provolone cheese in place of the Whiz. True Philadelphians may turn their noses up at this cheese swap, but I welcome the alternative, especially when it's melty at the center and broiled and bubbly around the edges.
The steak itself is much better than I expected. They may look like parched beef jerky strips, but they're surprisingly tender and flavorful. The pizza joint knew what it was doing with this seasoning mix of beef stock, beef fat, onion powder, garlic powder, and other spices. Fresh onions, peppers, and mushrooms add even more in the way of savoriness, taste, and texture diversity than I'd expect.
The only problem I have with this toasty sammie is that the steak is unforgivably scarce. I mean, seriously, where's the beef, Domino's? It's closer to a veggie sandwich with mushrooms leading the way and just a few meaty guest appearances. That means in most bites, you don't even get to enjoy all that rich umami flavor that the chain worked so hard to infuse into the steak. With such a scant beef supply, the thick bread takes over, and the sandwich fails to stack up to other Domino's specialties — not to mention other quintessentially meaty Phillys.
4. Buffalo chicken
Chicken is quite the popular ingredient when it comes to Domino's sandwiches. It's the protein of choice for four out of the six options. And let me tell you, for a pizza shop that has no business being very good at poultry, it's not half-bad. The breast strips are juicy, tender, and have an authentic grilled taste. I would even dare to eat them alone, separated from the bread and various accompaniments.
In the Buffalo chicken sandwich, there's also plenty of chicken to go around — just enough to balance out the surrounding bread. It also hits you with onions and not one, not two, but three different kinds of cheeses, including provolone, a cheddar cheese blend, and real mozzarella. This trifecta makes it extra cheesy. But, at the same time, it was not quite as cheesy as I would have expected.
The real flavor comes from the hot Buffalo sauce. It's very Frank's-esque with a base of aged red peppers, vinegar, salt, garlic powder, and a natural butter flavor. The spice level is just about as mild as mild gets — safe for even the most heat-intolerant taste buds. Apparently, there is also a buttermilk ranch dressing involved in the recipe. However, I didn't pick up on any notes of creaminess or herbs. It must have been applied in a trace amount and then immediately trumped by a bolder Buffalo. In the future, I would maybe order it on the side so that I could dip or drizzle it on to imitate a true Buffalo wing experience.
3. Chicken bacon ranch
Midwesterners like me smile every time they see the words "bacon" or "ranch" on a menu, and bonus points if the two ingredients are married together as they are on this particular Domino's sandwich. A pile of seasoned grilled chicken and provolone cheese is also thrown into the mix, creating a comfort food sammie that rises slightly above the Buffalo chicken.
With double protein, the sandwich benefits from some extra heft, and the ingredients still have a chance to stand out even under the weight of the buttery, toasty bread — we already know that a few other oven-baked choices struggle in this department. I appreciate the generous amount of real bacon bits layered throughout, but they could have been cooked for a touch longer. All of the pieces are quite flimsy (think the opposite of the kind of crunchy bacon you would find on a BLT), and a longer cooking time could have enhanced their naturally smoky flavor, creating an even better contrast against the more neutral-tasting chicken.
The provolone warrants no complaints, covering everything in a gooey, cheesy blanket. The sandwich is also not drowning in ranch as I feared it might. However, I'm still looking for something more from this creamy condiment. It's a buttermilk recipe – made with buttermilk, sour cream, vinegar, garlic, and other flavorings. But it tastes diluted, like a generic white sauce. It's unfortunate because with a thicker, zestier ranch dressing, the sandwich could've been at the top of the Domino's lineup.
2. Chicken habanero
I'll level with you: I was scared to try this one. I saved it for last for fear that it would singe my taste buds and make it difficult to assess the remaining sandwiches. But then I realized it's not nearly as intimidating as its name implies — it's actually quite misleading. You see, it's not actually riddled with devilishly hot habanero peppers. Instead, it includes a sweet mango habanero sauce and jalapeños, knocking it down significantly on the Scoville scale. So it's not painstakingly spicy. It actually delivers a pleasing taste experience of savory and sweet heat.
Grilled chicken breast is once again plentiful and, more importantly, palatable. Pepper slices are also abundant, adding color and piquancy to nearly every bite. However, they're neutralized by the sandwich's other supporting ingredients. These include a blend of provolone, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses — the same trio found on the Buffalo chicken sandwich — as well as pineapple chunks. The fruit may be a polarizing pizza ingredient, but what about on sandwiches? I personally think it's a winning add-on, one that plays on the sweet citrusy notes of the mango habanero sauce and gives the sandwich a unique flair.
Now, don't get me wrong. This sandwich still has some fire. Spice lovers will rejoice in its poultry-packed bite. But it also balances it out with some sweet relief, making for an unexpectedly well-rounded handheld and easily one of my favorite Domino's sandwiches.
1. Chicken Parm
Who would have guessed that the best Domino's sandwich would be the one that's essentially pizza in disguise? Me. I would have guessed that, and I'm assuming a lot of other people would too. The chain is doing what it does best in between the buns of this chicken Parm sammie, and I gobbled it up.
In most chicken Parmesan recipes, you're going to find breaded chicken. But Domino's leans instead on the same grilled chicken breast that stars in the majority of its handhelds. Normally, I would be averse to this swap. However, it tastes so good and everything harmonizes so well that I couldn't be mad about it. The sandwich comes out flat — almost panini-like — yet it is bursting with flavor. Made with tomato puree, salt, sugar, garlic, and other spices, the hearty tomato basil marinara sauce is just like what you would find on one of the store's pies. Then, throw in the plump chicken and a blend of Parmesan-Asiago and provolone cheese, and you have yourself a satisfyingly messy pizza melt sammie.
The chicken Parm sandwich was part of the chain's original sandwich drop in 2008, and it's easy to see why it has stuck around ever since. It plays on Domino's strengths, while still delivering a new and innovative taste to the menu. In the same vein, I think there's room for a pepperoni pizza sammie or even a meatball sub-kind of creation. Just some food for thought.
Methodology
Six sandwiches, six completely different flavor profiles. Domino's oven-baked lineup may be fairly small (especially when compared to those at established sub chains), but it draws inspiration from all over — taking us from the Midwest to the Northeast, and even to Italy — and it also includes a few spicy options to crank up the heat.
Even with so many tastes, it's easy to spot a well-made sandwich from those that could use some work, and it all starts with the bread. Domino's artisan Italian loaf — albeit thick and sometimes heavy — proved to be a solid choice that helped more than it hurt each sandwich. In most cases, the proteins were also surprisingly tasty and quality — all tender and seasoned well. The only small issues were that there wasn't enough of it on the cheesesteak, and the bacon on the chicken bacon ranch could have used some extra time in the oven to crisp up.
Ultimately, the rankings came down to overall appeal. Some needed something extra to tie their flavors together. The Italian, for example, lacked a sauce or topping to give it some life, and the ranch on the chicken bacon ranch (a key ingredient that should have helped it shine) was a letdown. However, the chicken habanero created a delicious balance between sweet, spicy, and savory, and the chicken Parm combined quality with great time-honored tastes for the win.