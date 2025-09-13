Can A Kitchen Ever Be Truly Timeless? Maybe — But That's Not The Point

The common advice to design and keep a kitchen space timeless, as Kropovinsky points out, is to avoid trends. "We shouldn't follow trends in kitchen design now, but make decisions that are here to stay for a while," he says.

Of course, that doesn't mean your kitchen has to be boring or too plain. A timeless kitchen design doesn't mean it must lack personality or flair. Think of a timeless kitchen as a neutral, balanced, and versatile backdrop, one that you can refresh with smaller, less permanent updates over time. Think of hanging a new painting, adding fresh flowers in bold colored vases, and placing a new colorful rug on the floor. After all, minor kitchen remodels can pay off more than major ones.

Additionally, Kropovinsky isn't opposed to incorporating some old-fashioned elements in a timeless kitchen. "Soffits in the kitchen might look old-fashioned, but they can conceal pipes or wiring, and in some cases provide a clean solution to the space, if designed well," he says. Keeping a space looking timeless is a balancing act, and it's good to listen to the experts when you want to design a kitchen that won't look dated down the line. But in the end, timelessness isn't about freezing your kitchen in one look or aesthetic. It's about designing a space that never stops working for you.