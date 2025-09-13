Can A Kitchen Ever Be Truly Timeless? Maybe — But That's Not The Point
We asked an expert, Artem Kropovinsky, the founder and principal designer of Arsight Studio, to weigh in on an ongoing debate in the home design world: Is a truly timeless kitchen even possible? His answer is a definitive yes. "The timeless kitchen can be defined as one that looks great today and will continue to be relevant many years in future," Kropovinsky says. The designer further explains that there are certain elements that make a kitchen design timeless. He adds that "plain colors, uncomplicated design, and natural materials like stone or wood that don't wear out easily" are always safe bets. White and soft grays, medium-tone wood, and marble countertops are other design elements beloved by Kropovinsky.
This means that bold colors and patterns in the kitchen may feel fresh and exciting at first, but those elements can eventually make the design feel less timeless over the years. So if you're planning a kitchen remodel and don't know where to start, you might want to think ahead. For example, our list of these 10 mid-century modern kitchen designs, including mint cabinets and checkered floors, might be a little too bold to be considered timeless in the long run.
How to create a timeless kitchen you love to spend time in
The common advice to design and keep a kitchen space timeless, as Kropovinsky points out, is to avoid trends. "We shouldn't follow trends in kitchen design now, but make decisions that are here to stay for a while," he says.
Of course, that doesn't mean your kitchen has to be boring or too plain. A timeless kitchen design doesn't mean it must lack personality or flair. Think of a timeless kitchen as a neutral, balanced, and versatile backdrop, one that you can refresh with smaller, less permanent updates over time. Think of hanging a new painting, adding fresh flowers in bold colored vases, and placing a new colorful rug on the floor. After all, minor kitchen remodels can pay off more than major ones.
Additionally, Kropovinsky isn't opposed to incorporating some old-fashioned elements in a timeless kitchen. "Soffits in the kitchen might look old-fashioned, but they can conceal pipes or wiring, and in some cases provide a clean solution to the space, if designed well," he says. Keeping a space looking timeless is a balancing act, and it's good to listen to the experts when you want to design a kitchen that won't look dated down the line. But in the end, timelessness isn't about freezing your kitchen in one look or aesthetic. It's about designing a space that never stops working for you.