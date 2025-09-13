The Absolute Best Frito-Lay Simply Chips You'll Find On The Shelves

The old adage that "it's impossible to eat just one potato chip" is right — especially when those chips deliver on both taste and health-consciousness. Enter, Frito-Lay's Simply Chips line. The Simply Chips oeuvre is home to simplified versions of the parent brand's most iconic snacks, from stripped-down Doritos to white cheddar Cheetos and more. Simply Chips, which have been around since 2002, don't contain any artificial flavorings or colorants, unlike many other popular store-brand potato chips. But, only one offering from the Simply line wowed us with its uncanny likeness to the classic chip upon which it's based. In Tasting Table's ranking of Frito-Lay Simply Chips flavors from worst to best, Simply Ruffles Sea Salt confidently took first place.

On taste, texture, and appearance (the Chip Criteria Trifecta!), we wouldn't even be able to distinguish classic Ruffles from their Simplified version in a side-by-side taste test. The resemblance was uncanny, from the crispiness, to the saltiness, and even the requisite oiliness, which led to greasy, near translucent patches much like the regular variety of chips. Likewise, this healthier snack option earns major points for its price tag too. At a Walmart in Chicago, for instance, an 8-ounce bag of Simply Ruffles Sea Salt chips runs for $3.98 (they're currently $3.50 on sale at the time of writing). An 8.5-ounce bag of Original Ruffles costs $4.18. So, foodies can feel good about not having to fork over extra money to get a healthier option without sacrificing taste.