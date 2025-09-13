What You Need To Know About Costco's Green Price Tags

As a Costco shopper, you're familiar with its white price tags, but every once in a while, you'll run across a green one. You probably thought it was a sale or seasonal item, or worse, feared your favorite product was being discontinued. It's neither of those, actually. Green tags mean the item is organic. It makes sense, right? Green is synonymous with nature and freshness. Whether it's Kirkland organic blueberries, extra virgin olive oil, or hummus, it's easy to spot these chemical-free and non-GMO options from a mile away.

Not all Costco warehouses follow this practice. Things can vary by region or even by individual store. One location may use a green tag, another a small green sticker on the white label, and sometimes they'll simply highlight the word organic. The exact system seems to depend on the warehouse and isn't always consistent. To complicate things even more, some items may not even have green tags, despite others having them. This inconsistency can make shopping for organic items a bit harder than it should be. Your best bet is to double-check the product label or browse Costco's website ahead of time.