What You Need To Know About Costco's Green Price Tags
As a Costco shopper, you're familiar with its white price tags, but every once in a while, you'll run across a green one. You probably thought it was a sale or seasonal item, or worse, feared your favorite product was being discontinued. It's neither of those, actually. Green tags mean the item is organic. It makes sense, right? Green is synonymous with nature and freshness. Whether it's Kirkland organic blueberries, extra virgin olive oil, or hummus, it's easy to spot these chemical-free and non-GMO options from a mile away.
Not all Costco warehouses follow this practice. Things can vary by region or even by individual store. One location may use a green tag, another a small green sticker on the white label, and sometimes they'll simply highlight the word organic. The exact system seems to depend on the warehouse and isn't always consistent. To complicate things even more, some items may not even have green tags, despite others having them. This inconsistency can make shopping for organic items a bit harder than it should be. Your best bet is to double-check the product label or browse Costco's website ahead of time.
Why Costco is the best place to stock up on organic staples
Costco makes it super easy to shop organic with its easy-to-spot green signage. Whether you're picking up produce, dairy, meat, frozen foods, or pantry staples, those green tags streamline your shopping, even in Costco's massive aisles. Beyond the price tags, Costco has one of the widest selections of organic products. It's even better than Sam's Club when it comes to the variety of organic grocery items you can get. From seasonal produce to pre-packaged goods like toddler fruit pouches and seaweed snacks, Costco has organic options for just about every shopper.
And while Whole Foods ranked No. 1 on our list of best grocery stores for organic shoppers, Costco leads in organic produce sales. It's easy to see why. Whether you have a large family or just want to stock up for months, Costco's the place to go. From peanut butter to coffee beans to frozen Greek Yogurt bars, if you're looking to go organic, they've probably got it. Few places match Costco's balance of price, quality, and variety in organic foods.