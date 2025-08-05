Why Costco Is Better Than Sam's Club When It Comes To Organic Grocery Items
Costco and Sam's Club are both known for savings and bulk shopping, but when it comes to organic items, Costco's selection feels like stepping into a farmer's market without any seasons. The grocery giant emphasizes the visual appeal of its organic fruits and vegetables, and it's one way Costco sells more organic produce than Whole Foods. Its organic produce program stocks USDA-certified organic fruits and vegetables across numerous categories, too, such as seasonal, curated (and super cute) fruit-and-vegetable boxes featuring selections of avocados, apples, carrots, kale, zucchini, beets, broccoli, garlic, yams — and even fresh ginger.
While Sam's Club sells organic grocery items, too, the offerings aren't as in-depth as Costco's. Beyond fresh produce, there are also plenty of organic pre-packaged options at Costco, such as organic fruit and vegetable pouches in yummy blends including Apple Strawberry Spinach and Apple Mango Yellow Carrot Peach. Sam's Club carries plenty of toddler fruit pouches, but for organic, it's mostly apple sauce combos. Sam's Club does carry organic fresh produce, such as green beans, apples, baby spinach, bananas, and carrots, but the selection is limited to mostly these basics.
The same goes for both grocers' private label brands — Sam's Club's Members Mark organic offerings pale in comparison to those of Costco's Kirkland Signature, which showcases a large assortment of Costco's organic goods. According to a recent earnings report, the Kirkland Signature private label grew slightly faster than Costco's overall sales ($62 billion, y'all) in 2025's third quarter. Its vast lineup includes everyday lifesavers we just can't live without in the kitchen, from quinoa to sugar and so much more.
This is how Costco keeps us coming back for the basics
Costco streamlines its Kirkland Signature staples like organic extra‑virgin olive oil and organic peanut butter by finding new ways to lower prices. This relentless focus on optimization — such as increasing local production to avoid tariffs — means Costco pivots for its customers while maintaining the bottom line. This is just another point to ponder the next time you're sitting in the food court wondering what makes that Costco hot dog so delicious. (They're not organic, but the price makes them extra yummy.) Combine that with all the affordable, healthy snacks at Costco, along with meats such as organic grass-fed ground beef and even some elk and bison thrown into the mix. That's a ton of organic and healthy items, as well as some wild ones, too.
But Sam's Club isn't a barren wasteland devoid of organic offerings, so use it as a backup for Costco items that may sell out quickly, such as organic eggs, milk, and vegetables like carrots and spinach. A second store is always a solid strategy if you're on the hunt for something specific regularly, such as organic maple syrup, a welcome item at both stores. Feel free to incorporate it into your next brunch bash with liberal pours over buttermilk Belgian waffles. And don't forget the organic coffee. Costco sells plenty of it from all over the world, ranging from 1-pound to 5-pound packages — another way this organic retailer keeps our hearts racing.