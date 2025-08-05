Why Costco Is Better Than Sam's Club When It Comes To Organic Grocery Items

Costco and Sam's Club are both known for savings and bulk shopping, but when it comes to organic items, Costco's selection feels like stepping into a farmer's market without any seasons. The grocery giant emphasizes the visual appeal of its organic fruits and vegetables, and it's one way Costco sells more organic produce than Whole Foods. Its organic produce program stocks USDA-certified organic fruits and vegetables across numerous categories, too, such as seasonal, curated (and super cute) fruit-and-vegetable boxes featuring selections of avocados, apples, carrots, kale, zucchini, beets, broccoli, garlic, yams — and even fresh ginger.

While Sam's Club sells organic grocery items, too, the offerings aren't as in-depth as Costco's. Beyond fresh produce, there are also plenty of organic pre-packaged options at Costco, such as organic fruit and vegetable pouches in yummy blends including Apple Strawberry Spinach and Apple Mango Yellow Carrot Peach. Sam's Club carries plenty of toddler fruit pouches, but for organic, it's mostly apple sauce combos. Sam's Club does carry organic fresh produce, such as green beans, apples, baby spinach, bananas, and carrots, but the selection is limited to mostly these basics.

The same goes for both grocers' private label brands — Sam's Club's Members Mark organic offerings pale in comparison to those of Costco's Kirkland Signature, which showcases a large assortment of Costco's organic goods. According to a recent earnings report, the Kirkland Signature private label grew slightly faster than Costco's overall sales ($62 billion, y'all) in 2025's third quarter. Its vast lineup includes everyday lifesavers we just can't live without in the kitchen, from quinoa to sugar and so much more.