The Story Behind Warren Buffett's Favorite Candy Is More Than Just An Investment

Warren Buffett, or the Oracle of Omaha, as he is sometimes known, has built a career and fortune around his eye for sweet investments. He is, in some ways, an old-fashioned investor, one who doesn't seek a quick buck, but who instead digs deep into the heart of a company before making an investment, and often hangs onto those holdings for decades. And what better investment is there than a favorite candy brand? That was how the men at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway felt when the firm decided to acquire See's Candies, a California-based company known for its high-quality sweets — and the makers of Buffett's favorite peanut brittle and chocolate walnut fudge.

See's Candies got its start all the way back in 1921 in Los Angeles, California. Charles See was Canadian-born, and chose to immigrate to the U.S. from Ontario, Canada after losing his pharmacy chain to a wildfire. His 65 year-old widowed mother made the trip with him to the sunny southern coast, and on arrival they decided to start a confectionery business. Mary See, Charles' mother, had long managed a hotel in Ontario with her late husband. During this time, she was always at work behind the scenes, perfecting her sweets. These family recipes became the backbone of the business. The company has maintained a tradition of using fine ingredients for over a century. The evidence is clear, when you stack up See's Candies against other store-bought boxes of chocolates, theirs are made with an eye for detail. The brand has built a level of goodwill with customers that is cited as a major reason Buffett views See's as a "dream business."