The Company Behind Kirkland Signature Red Cups
Few products say "party" quite like a stack of red plastic cups. You'll spot them at backyard barbecues, tailgates, college kickbacks, and holiday celebrations. At Costco, the Kirkland Signature version has become a hot item, thanks to the brand's reputation for value.
Since 1995, Kirkland Signature has served as Costco's private-label line, offering members everything from health and beauty products to gasoline. Rather than running its own factories, Costco contracts with established partners to supply certain products under the Kirkland name. For the iconic red cups, that partner is Chinet — a brand familiar to many households for its disposable tableware. Partnering with Chinet allows Costco to maintain high quality while still offering members the warehouse-sized savings they love.
Chinet has been producing disposable products for more than 90 years and is owned by Huhtamaki, a packaging company founded in Finland that now operates worldwide. That global reach gives Chinet the expertise and stability Costco values in a supplier. Its may also be the reason Costco trusts the brand to produce one of Kirkland Signature's most recognizable items.
Beyond the red cups
Sure, the red cups get all the attention, but Chinet offers much more than that at Costco. Its classic plates are microwave-safe, and its bowls are sturdy enough to handle a mountain of spaghetti or a bubbling casserole. Plus, they're made in the USA with recycled materials, which is a small but nice perk if you care about sustainability.
The brand does not just offer everyday convenience items — it also thought about those moments when presentation really matters. Clear plates, cups, and cutlery bring a sense of polish to the table without sacrificing durability. Beyond Chinet items, Costco provides all the party hosting essentials you might want to make a social occasion feel special.
Whether you buy a Kirkland Signature cheese tray, private-label liquor for mixing drinks, or bottled water, Costco can help you put together a fully stocked table that keeps everyone satisfied and refreshed. With such items in place, entertaining becomes less stressful and more about enjoying the company and the celebration. So go ahead — raise your big red cup and drink to that.