The Company Behind Kirkland Signature Red Cups

Few products say "party" quite like a stack of red plastic cups. You'll spot them at backyard barbecues, tailgates, college kickbacks, and holiday celebrations. At Costco, the Kirkland Signature version has become a hot item, thanks to the brand's reputation for value.

Since 1995, Kirkland Signature has served as Costco's private-label line, offering members everything from health and beauty products to gasoline. Rather than running its own factories, Costco contracts with established partners to supply certain products under the Kirkland name. For the iconic red cups, that partner is Chinet — a brand familiar to many households for its disposable tableware. Partnering with Chinet allows Costco to maintain high quality while still offering members the warehouse-sized savings they love.

Chinet has been producing disposable products for more than 90 years and is owned by Huhtamaki, a packaging company founded in Finland that now operates worldwide. That global reach gives Chinet the expertise and stability Costco values in a supplier. Its may also be the reason Costco trusts the brand to produce one of Kirkland Signature's most recognizable items.