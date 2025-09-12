Why This Controversial Ad For Twix Candy Bars Was Banned In The UK

Absurdism is dead in 2025, apparently. At least, if modern industry regulators have anything to say about it. A recent Twix ad was banned in the U.K. for allegedly promoting reckless driving.

The minute-long commercial for the popular candy bar – titled "Two Is More Than One" — opens onto a long-haired man cruising twisting desert roads in a brown retro-style car (via YouTube). Mountains unfold around him as Molchat Doma's "Cудно (Борис Рыжий)" plays. To avoid a car behind him, our driver speeds up, then suddenly pulls the emergency brake, sending the car off the side of a cliff. However, instead of crashing, the car magically lands upside-down and unscathed on top of (gasp) an identical car with an identical driver. Gripping a Twix bar, the second, right-side-up driver motors away with both brown cars stacked on top of each other. The setup looks like a Twix bar (although, in case there was any confusion, "Left Twix" and "Right Twix" are the same thing).

Parent company Mars-Wrigley received five complaints against the ad, accusing it of encouraging unsafe roadway exploits. Consequently, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) officially banned the Twix commercial, ruling that it could no longer be shown without significant editing. Car-toppling scene aside, the ASA says (via BBC) that the driver also appears to be taking those mountainous turns at velocities exceeding the legal speed limit.