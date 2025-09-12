It's Hard To Believe Pillsbury Makes The Worst Store-Bought Frozen Pie Crust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making pie crust from scratch is no easy feat, requiring precision of temperature, ingredients, and technique. Luckily, different store brands have taken the work out of pie crusts for us, so all we have to do is spread the premade dough over a pie tin, add filling, and bake. We sampled and ranked nine store-bought pie crusts according to flavor, texture, structural integrity, and how evenly the crust baked in the oven. Surprisingly, Pillsbury came in last place with its frozen deep-dish variety.

Renowned for a long line of deliciously flaky baked goods from crescents to biscuits, we had high hopes for Pillsbury's pie crust. The deep-dish pie crust is frozen and pre-shaped, so it's ready to be placed in a pie tin and baked immediately out of the packaging. Unfortunately, the cost of convenience is stubborn dough that isn't nearly as malleable as refrigerated or even other frozen counterparts. Right off the bat, we deducted points for a lack of structural integrity and difficulty of use. But what was even more disappointing was how the pie crust tasted once we baked it. Instead of an all-purpose, buttery, and crispy crust, the flavor of the Pillsbury crust tasted like almond meal with bitter nuttiness that wouldn't be amenable to just any pie filling. The crust was also disappointingly thin, which means it would become soggy and dense or simply fall apart under the weight of the filling.